Morgan Wallen Releases New Solo Track 'Been By Now'

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Morgan Wallen has released Been By Now, his first solo track of the year, following a debut performance of the song at a sold-out stadium show in Baltimore. The track was written by Wallen alongside Charlie Handsome, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block and Taylor Phillips, and produced by Joy Moi.

Morgan Wallen has officially released his newest track and first solo release of the year – 'Been By Now.' After debuting the track last week at his sold-out show at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, fans can now officially listen to 'Been By Now.'

'Been By Now' was written by Morgan Wallen, Charlie Handsome, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block, Taylor Phillips and produced by Joy Moi.

Wallen's latest album, I'm the Problem, continues to dominate the charts and was recently named, 'the most popular album in the U.S. all-genre for the first 6 months of 2026' by Luminate. I'm The Problem earned the same recognition for the first half of 2025 after it debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in May 2025 and spent 13 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the list. The album has remained firmly in the Top 10 ever-since.

The release comes as Wallen is set to close out his blockbuster 23-stadium show Still The Problem Tour, which has played to sold-out crowds across North America. Produced by AEG Presents (with the exception of the Tuscaloosa date, produced by Live Nation), the tour features a rotating lineup of special guests including Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett, with support from Gavin Adcock, Hudson Westbrook, Flatland Cavalry, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason and Blake Whiten on select dates.

Remaining Still The Problem Tour dates include:

July 24 || Ann Arbor, Mich. || Michigan Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 25 || Ann Arbor, Mich. || Michigan Stadium w/ HARDY, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 31 || Philadelphia, Penn. || Lincoln Financial Field w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

August 1 || Philadelphia, Penn. || Lincoln Financial Field w/ Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

As with previous tours, a portion of every ticket sold benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports youth programs in the areas of sports and music. As part of MWF's Tour Give Back initiative, the foundation has contributed over $1 million worth of instruments to schools in need across U.S. touring cities. For more information, visit MorganWallenFoundation.org.

The release arrives as Wallen prepares to close out his Still The Problem Tour, a 23-stadium run that has drawn sold-out crowds across North America with guests including Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett. A portion of ticket sales from the tour benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports youth sports and music programs and has contributed more than $1 million in instruments to schools in touring cities.

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