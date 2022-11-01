Jordan Armstrong to Release 'Dual' Solo Pop Album

Toronto musical director and performer Jordan Armstrong pivots away from her extensive comedy career to present a triumph of synth pop, Dual. The new five track album will be available as a digital release on November 18, with a launch party taking place on November 29 at the Monarch Tavern in Toronto. The first single, the eponymous Dual, was released on Spotify on September 23, 2022 to great fanfare.

Best known for her work at The Second City comedy theatre where she performed improvised accompaniment to over 5,000 live shows over eight years, supporting many of Canada's top comedic actors, Jordan Armstrong showcases her range in this new indie pop breakup album.

Dual highlights this versatile composer's familiarity with various genres, from dance pop to ballads, all with a steady throughline of soft, dreamy harmonies. Her clear, high voice cuts through the keys like glass, and her lyrics play up the contradictory confusion of lovers' quarrels and heartbreak, delivering all the things we wish we could have said after a breakup with satisfying finality. A comedian well versed in collaborative group projects, Dual spotlights Armstrong's strength as a solo artist to be watched.

Jordan Armstrong is revered for her improvised accompaniment and band leading. Career highlights include composing for, and musical directing, three critically-acclaimed Second City Main Stage revues, Death Ray Cabaret (Best of the Fest, Outstanding Performance, Outstanding Production Toronto Fringe 2019), One Night Only (Dora Mavor Moore Award nominee, Outstanding Musical Direction), The Adventures of Tom Shadow (Canadian Comedy Award winner) and the spontaneous live music show Improv Karaoke. In 2019, Jordan was chosen by comedian Cole Escola to support their sold-out Toronto show, Help! I'm Stuck! with a fully improvised piano accompaniment.

As a composer and music producer, Jordan draws on her years of collaborative experience to work closely with directors and writers to realize their vision. Recent projects include the musical web-series Haunters, written and produced by Blain Watters (Sleeping Giant) and J Adam Brown (Degrassi: The Next Generation) and over 80 episodes of the award-winning CBC Kids Podcast The Story Store.

Jordan worked as a co-writer and producer with Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (Kim's Convenience, Baroness Von Sketch Show) on his comedy album project Fog and Lasers II. Jordan's newest project Outside Drawn features her own animated short videos with original score. Currently Jordan is collaborating with Josh O'Keefe (Doomlands) on Lipstick I-VI, a dreampop concept album about otherworldly love and longing and finding a foothold in the void.