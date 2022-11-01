Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jordan Armstrong to Release 'Dual' Solo Pop Album

Jordan Armstrong to Release 'Dual' Solo Pop Album

The new five track album will be available as a digital release on November 18.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  

Toronto musical director and performer Jordan Armstrong pivots away from her extensive comedy career to present a triumph of synth pop, Dual. The new five track album will be available as a digital release on November 18, with a launch party taking place on November 29 at the Monarch Tavern in Toronto. The first single, the eponymous Dual, was released on Spotify on September 23, 2022 to great fanfare.

Best known for her work at The Second City comedy theatre where she performed improvised accompaniment to over 5,000 live shows over eight years, supporting many of Canada's top comedic actors, Jordan Armstrong showcases her range in this new indie pop breakup album.

Dual highlights this versatile composer's familiarity with various genres, from dance pop to ballads, all with a steady throughline of soft, dreamy harmonies. Her clear, high voice cuts through the keys like glass, and her lyrics play up the contradictory confusion of lovers' quarrels and heartbreak, delivering all the things we wish we could have said after a breakup with satisfying finality. A comedian well versed in collaborative group projects, Dual spotlights Armstrong's strength as a solo artist to be watched.

Jordan Armstrong is revered for her improvised accompaniment and band leading. Career highlights include composing for, and musical directing, three critically-acclaimed Second City Main Stage revues, Death Ray Cabaret (Best of the Fest, Outstanding Performance, Outstanding Production Toronto Fringe 2019), One Night Only (Dora Mavor Moore Award nominee, Outstanding Musical Direction), The Adventures of Tom Shadow (Canadian Comedy Award winner) and the spontaneous live music show Improv Karaoke. In 2019, Jordan was chosen by comedian Cole Escola to support their sold-out Toronto show, Help! I'm Stuck! with a fully improvised piano accompaniment.

As a composer and music producer, Jordan draws on her years of collaborative experience to work closely with directors and writers to realize their vision. Recent projects include the musical web-series Haunters, written and produced by Blain Watters (Sleeping Giant) and J Adam Brown (Degrassi: The Next Generation) and over 80 episodes of the award-winning CBC Kids Podcast The Story Store.

Jordan worked as a co-writer and producer with Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (Kim's Convenience, Baroness Von Sketch Show) on his comedy album project Fog and Lasers II. Jordan's newest project Outside Drawn features her own animated short videos with original score. Currently Jordan is collaborating with Josh O'Keefe (Doomlands) on Lipstick I-VI, a dreampop concept album about otherworldly love and longing and finding a foothold in the void.



DVSN Announce Working on My Karma World Tour Photo
DVSN Announce 'Working on My Karma' World Tour
Shortly after, DVSN also opened for Drake and Future’s Summer Sixteen Tour across the US and Canada. The following year, the OVO Sound duo released their sophomore album, The Morning After, and in 2018 completed The Morning After World Tour. Later that year, DVSN also joined The Ascension Tour alongside fellow R&B artist, Miguel.
Years & Years Release Cover of 100% Pure Love Photo
Years & Years Release Cover of '100% Pure Love'
Platinum-selling British pop outfit Years & Years have today released a brand new version of Crystal Waters’ iconic ‘100% Pure Love’, available now on Interscope Records. The track will soundtrack Target’s 2022 holiday ad campaign and continues a whirlwind year for Olly Alexander in the wake of number-1-UK charting third album, Night Call.
State Champs Release Act Like That (Acoustic) Photo
State Champs Release 'Act Like That' (Acoustic)
State Champs have shared an acoustic version of their track “Act Like That.' The new version of the song takes the energetic, bouncing original track – found on the recently released Kings Of The New Age – and trades it in for a more mellowed-out feel that allows vocals from frontman Derek DiScanio and bassist Ryan Scott Graham to shine through.
Kitchen Dwellers Announce January Tour Dates Photo
Kitchen Dwellers Announce January Tour Dates
The Kitchen Dwellers have announced select January 2023 tour dates that will take the group throughout the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Idaho, and Montana.  They will make stops in Buena Vista, and Crested Butte Colorado, and Victor, ID for two nights at the Knotty Pine and two nights at Great Northern Bar & Grill in Whitefish, MT.

From This Author - Michael Major


Stevie Ray Visited to Perform at Santa Fe StationStevie Ray Visited to Perform at Santa Fe Station
October 31, 2022

Stevie Ray Visited is a biographical blues/rock show that celebrates the life and music of the late great Stevie Ray Vaughan. Now his music lives on with the show “STEVIE RAY VISITED”, featuring Roby Duron, named “Best Blues Guitar Player” by LA Rock City News. The show also includes Noel Dies who performed with Stevie Ray Vaughan.
VIDEO: FOX Unveils First Promo For Upcoming Drama ACCUSEDVIDEO: FOX Unveils First Promo For Upcoming Drama ACCUSED
October 31, 2022

The series will feature Rachel Bilson, Academy Award Nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy Winner Michael Chiklis, Whitney Cummings, Jack Davenport, Emmy Winner Margo Martindale, Emmy Nominee Molly Parker, Emmy Winner Rhea Perlman, Wendell Pierce, Emmy Nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and more. Watch the new video trailer now!
Jerry Lee Lewis Funeral Details AnnouncedJerry Lee Lewis Funeral Details Announced
October 31, 2022

The officiate for the funeral service on Saturday will be Lewis' cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart along with Ferriday's Clyde Ray Webber. There will be a live stream option for those not able to travel which will be announced soon via Lewis' Facebook page. 
Muddy Water's Son, Mud Morganfield to Release 'Portrait'Muddy Water's Son, Mud Morganfield to Release 'Portrait'
October 31, 2022

Portrait offers fourteen numbers by Muddy Waters’ eldest son, Mud Morganfield, including two previously unreleased songs. Mud appears surrounded by first-rate blues musicians including Rick Kreher (Muddy Waters’ final guitarist) Billy Flynn, Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith and Barrelhouse Chuck along with harmonica from Bob Corritore and Harmonica Hinds.
VNUE Joins Kokku and Roblex for US Metaverse FestivalsVNUE Joins Kokku and Roblex for US Metaverse Festivals
October 31, 2022

VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) announced that the company has partnered with Kokku, South America’s largest gaming and entertainment co-development firm, to bring a VNUE Festival and multi-stage experience to Roblox. VNUE has retained ICON Capital Group to raise $15MM or more, in order to list onto the NADSAQ Stock Market over the coming months.