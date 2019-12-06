Jonathan Cain Releases Amazon Prime Video Christmas Concert

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Journey band member Jonathan Cain releases his live, full-length (1h 27min) Unsung Noel With Jonathan Cain Christmas concert exclusively through Amazon Prime Video. Available now to rent or buy at www.amazon.com/Unsung-Noel-Jonathan-Cain/dp/B0829CJFYG, the video includes original songs from his critically acclaimed Christmas album, Unsung Noel, as well as holiday favorites.

Taking viewers on an adventure through the Nativity, Unsung Noel With Jonathan Cain was recorded with a full band, choir and string section at New Destiny Christian Center where Cain also leads worship most weekends and his wife, Paula White-Cain, is the Senior Pastor. Featuring original songs like the Unsung Noel title track and "This Is The Heart Of Christmas," the concert also includes classics like "Angels We Have Heard On High," "Oh Holy Night" and "Do You Hear What I Hear," as well as Matt Redman's "Light Of The World."

"I wanted to present a concert that really celebrates the Nativity; the birth of Christ and the coming of Christ along with songs that tell parts of the story that I think are missing in today's seasonal catalog," says Cain.

In addition to Unsung Noel With Jonathan Cain, Cain's first Christmas song released since his Billboard-premiered album Unsung Noel (2017), "Wonder of Wonders," makes its debut at No. 3 on the Christian Music Weekly (CMW) Christmas airplay chart this week. The song, which was recorded at Cain's state-of-the-art Addiction Sound Studios in Nashville and features GRAMMY®-nominated, Platinum®-selling Newsboys frontman Michael Tait, also anchored ABC Audio's Rock & Reelz Thanksgiving weekend special hosted by Cain.

Cain further releases his "Wonder of Wonders" performance video this week. Produced by Caleb Stanley, the video was shot in the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace during Journey's residency there, along with additional footage of Tait from Macon City Auditorium in Macon, GA.

Along with the new Christmas single and Unsung Noel, Cain released three more solo albums in as many years, including his current Billboard-featured More Like Jesus that Parade calls a "triumphant new album." The new music is the latest in a long line of hits that bear this iconic artist's signature. As a member of Journey, Cain is nominated for 2020's Songwriters Hall of Fame and has written or co-written such massive radio hits as the best-selling catalog rock song in iTunes' history, "Don't Stop Believin'," "Who's Crying Now," "Open Arms," "Faithfully" and more.

Taking his new music and fan favorites on the road, Cain will headline his "Don't Stop Believin' Family Christmas Tour" this month followed by a major, 60+city North American headlining tour with his Journey bandmates alongside the Pretenders next year.





