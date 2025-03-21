Jonas Brothers Commemorate 20th Anniversary With New Single 'Love Me To Heaven”

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum superstars Jonas Brothers have returned with new music, releasing their latest single “Love Me To Heaven” out now via Republic Records. On Good Morning America, the Jonas Brothers shared an exclusive touring announcement—this summer, they’ll hit the road on their highly-anticipated “JONAS20: Living the Dream” Tour, performing in stadiums and arenas across North America. The tour’s title was inspired by the band’s journey of living their dreams over the last 20 years—from performing in local malls in New Jersey to selling out stadiums and arenas around the world.

Co-written with GRAMMY®-nominated songwriter and their frequent collaborator Justin Tranter, “Love Me To Heaven” is an anthemic celebration of love. The uplifting and catchy track features an ‘80s-inspired beat accentuated by shimmering keys, upbeat acoustic guitar, and a stadium-size chant, highlighting the brothers’ vocals as they sing, “Could give me everything, but it ain’t enough. You can’t put a price on the human touch. I could be down, but you love me to heaven. Love me to heaven, babe!”

This Sunday, Jonas Brothers will celebrate 20 years of music, movies, memories, and more at the milestone JONASCON event, a one-of-a-kind fan experience taking place in their home state of New Jersey this Sunday, March 23rd at American Dream. The all-day event will feature live performances by the Jonas Brothers (featuring their original 2007 band), Nick Jonas, DNCE, All-American Rejects, Franklin Jonas, and more. The event will also include DJ sets, Q&A panels, fan activations, pop-up surprises, immersive experiences, and special guest appearances. A nod to their early days of mall performances, JONASCON will commemorate the band’s incredible two decades and show their appreciation to the fans who have been with them from the beginning.

2025 has seen the global pop icons collaborate with a slew of artists across genres, including Marshmello on “Slow Motion” and Rascal Flatts on their single “I Dare You.” Not to mention, Joe Jonas teamed up with Ashley Cooke on her song “All I Forgot,” and the duo performed a stripped-back version of the track for CMT Studio Sessions—watch HERE.

ABOUT JONAS BROTHERS

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.”

Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the Double-Platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date. 2025 marks a special year for Jonas Brothers as they celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band. To kick off the year, Jonas Brothers recently released a new single “Slow Motion” with producer Marshmello and announced JONASCON, a special one-day event taking place in their home state of New Jersey in celebration of the band’s incredible two decades.

