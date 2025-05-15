Jon Batiste To Bring BIG MONEY TOUR Across the U.S.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-Grammy and Academy Award winner Jon Batiste has announced The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America. A nod to his forthcoming project and second-ever headlining run, the tour kicks off August 27 at The Midland in Kansas City, MO, and includes stops in more that 30 venues across the U.S. including Red Rocks in Morrison, CO; the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN; two nights at Encore Theatre in Las Vegas, NV; and a special co-bill with Diana Ross at The Muny in St. Louis, MO.

Tickets will be available through artist presales beginning Friday, May 16 10AM local time, followed by local presales on Monday, May 19 10AM local time. General public on-sale begins Tuesday, May 20 at 10 AM local time. Additional ticket information is available at jonbatiste.com.

Each night of The Big Money Tour will unfold like a multi-act musical journey connecting audiences to Batiste's roots, his evolution, and the movement he's building through music. Featuring selections from his critically acclaimed catalog alongside new material performed live for the first time, the show blends structure with spontaneity and becomes what he describes as “creative church”—a space for joy, openness, and collective experience. “We're living in a complicated time, and music has this incredible ability to reframe what we're feeling, to help us keep going,” he says. “These shows are meant to be healing, liberating, and unforgettable.”

“At the heart of what I'm about is representing the cultural music I come from and taking responsibility to push it forward,” Batiste says. “That's jazz. That's blues. That's soul. That's country and gospel music—forms born from people coming together, improvising in real time, and expressing something deeper. I can't wait to channel that energy live every night—it's where the music hits its truest form.”

The forthcoming tour builds on a year of high-profile moments for Batiste, including his powerful rendition of the National Anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl—a cultural event that brought his singular artistry to one of America's most-watched stages. In celebration of the performance, he released My United State, a two-track project that examines American identity through sound. 2025 also saw Batiste take home two GRAMMY Awards: Best Music Film for the critically acclaimed Netflix documentary American Symphony, and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “It Never Went Away,” the Oscar-nominated song he co-wrote with Grammy winner Dan Wilson for the film.

Batiste capped off 2024 with the November 15 release of Beethoven Blues via Verve Records/Interscope. The album marked his biggest sales week to date, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Classical Albums chart and No. 9 on the Top Album Sales chart. It also entered the Billboard 200 at No. 64—his highest debut on the chart and his fifth career entry. Beethoven Blues held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Classical Crossover Albums chart for nine consecutive weeks and topped the Billboard Classical Albums chart for five weeks. Showcasing his interpolations of Beethoven's most iconic works through an expansive and innovative lens, the album expands the boundaries of classical music by infusing it with spontaneity, soul, and inclusivity.

The Big Money Tour: Jon Batiste Plays America 2025 Dates:

08/27/25 @ The Midland Theatre in Kansas City, MO

08/28/25 @ The Muny in St. Louis, MO (co-bill with Diana Ross)

08/29/25 @ The Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City, OK

08/31/25 @ The Santa Fe Opera in Santa Fe, NM

09/01/25 @ The Santa Fe Opera in Santa Fe, NM

09/03/25 @ The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre in Vail, CO

09/04/25 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO

09/06/25 @ Encore Theater in Las Vegas, NV

09/07/25 @ Encore Theater in Las Vegas, NV

09/08/25 @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City, UT

09/10/25 @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, WA 09/11/25 @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, WA 09/16/25 @ Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene, OR

09/18/25 @ Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA

09/19/25 @ The Rady Shelly at Jacob's Park in San Diego, CA 09/20/25 @ Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA

09/24/25 @ The Orpheum Theater in Madison, WI

09/25/25 @ The Orpheum Theater in Madison, WI

09/27/25 @ Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN

09/28/25 @ The Astro in Omaha, NE

10/01/25 @ Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN

10/04/25 @ Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, TX

10/05/25 @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX 10/08/25 @ Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL

10/09/25 @ Au-Rene Theater in Ft. Lauderdale, FL

10/10/25 @ Dr. Phillips Center - Walt Disney Hall in Orlando, FL **On Sale June 6 10/11/25 @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, FL

10/21/25 @ Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OH

10/22/25 @ Mershon Auditorium in Columbus, OH

10/24/25 @ Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI

10/26/25 @ Akron Civic Theatre in Akron, OH

10/28/25 @ Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh, PA

10/30/25 @ The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA

10/31/25 @ The Anthem in Washington, DC

