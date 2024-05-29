John Summit to Release Debut Album 'Comfort in Chaos'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-genre artist, producer and global dance sensation, John Summit, has announced that his highly anticipated debut album Comfort in Chaos will be released on Friday, July 12th via Darkroom/Experts Only. Experts Only is a house and techno music label & events brand founded by Summit.

With Comfort In Chaos, Summit reveals the man behind the icon, injecting his usual body-first approach to dance music with genuine heart and emotion. Summit strived to push himself musically and emotionally – hence tapping into a part of his identity that might not be immediately apparent to a lot of fans. Fans old and new will find moments of extraordinary beauty (and hedonism) across the album, which nods to Summit’s core Chicago house roots while touching on British genres he loves like garage, liquid and dancefloor drum & bass.

On Comfort in Chaos, Summit shares, “Trying to find peace in chaos is the overarching theme of this album – this is a far more emotional, melodic body of work for me, because it’s my most introspective work to date. John Summit is the performing act, but when I write music I get more vulnerable – while writing this album, I had to go from being in the mindset of John Summit to being John Schuster, my real name.”

Summit brought in Puerto Rican visual artist Marcos Alvarado for the album’s artwork, someone Summit has been a fan of for years and sought out specifically to help bring his vision to life in an abstract way. Alvarado exclusively created the art for the entirety of Comfort In Chaos and its singles, eschewing pop’s traditional face-first branding in favor of an aesthetic that draws a line between Alvarado’s themes of consciousness, meditation and spirituality and Summit’s attempt to channel that in his music.

John Summit has been on a nonstop tear. He was recently announced as the brand new face of Bose and just released a new collaboration with dance music virtuoso and drum & bass pioneer Sub Focus, “Go Back,” featuring electro-soul songstress Julia Church, the latest single off the forthcoming album to major acclaim with the song first premiering on BBC Radio 1’s New Music Show. This Spring, he performed two electrifying sets at Coachella, including a massive solo set closing out the Sahara Tent as one of the headlining acts along with an unforgettable performance with Dom Dolla as Everything Always at the Outdoor Theatre along with two exhilarating performances at EDC (one solo and another closing out the festival B2B with Green Velvet). Additional album singles, “EAT THE BASS” and magical collaboration “Shiver” with hotly tipped and in demand UK artist/singer & songwriter Hayla, have made waves on dance floors everywhere. He’s set to hit the road on a global run of shows with stops in New York, Toronto, Mykonos, Ibiza and many more.

His rise in the dance music scene has been nothing short of meteoric, being the only DJ named in Forbes 30 under 30 list along with a significant callout as the next “dance music sensation” in Rolling Stone’s Future 25, selling out his first stadium headline show (22,000 tickets) at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium last December, and announcing the sell out of his June Madison Square Garden headline less than two hours after tickets went on-sale.

UPCOMING JOHN SUMMIT SHOWS:

Saturday, June 1: Columbus, OH - Breakaway Music Festival

Friday, June 7: Denver, CO - Regenerate Festival

Saturday, June 8: Las Vegas, NV - LIV Beach

Saturday, June 15 - Sunday, June 16: Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Thursday, June 20 - Sunday, June 23: Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest Festival

Saturday, June 29: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Saturday, June 29: New York, NY - Experts Only at Brooklyn Navy Yard - MSG Afterparty

Sunday, June 30: New York, NY - Dreamland Pride In Central Park

Friday, July 5 - Saturday, July 6: Surrey, Canada - FVDED In the Park

Saturday, July 6: Las Vegas, NV - LIV Beach

Tuesday, July 9: Calgary, AB - Badlands Music Festival

Saturday, July 13: Las Vegas, NV - LIV Beach

Friday, July 19 - Sunday, July 21: Weeze, NRW - Parookaville

Friday, July 26: Ibiza, Balearic Islands - Ushuaïa, Ibiza

Thursday, August 1: Mykonos, Greece - Cavo Paradiso Club

Saturday, August 3: Newcastle, UK - Newcastle Town Moor

Saturday, August 10: Las Vegas, NV - LIV Beach

Saturday, August 17: Las Vegas, NV - LIV Beach

Sunday, August 18 - Thursday, August 22: Pag, Croatia - Sonus Festival

Thursday, August 22 - Sunday, August 25: Daresbury, England - Creamfields

Friday, August 23 - Saturday, August 24: Zürich, Switzerland - Zürich Open Air

Saturday, August 31: Las Vegas, NV - LIV Beach

Friday, September 13: Gorge, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre (Everything Always with Dom Dolla)

Saturday, September 21: Las Vegas, NV - LIV Beach

Friday, November 22: Las Vegas, NV - LIV Nightclub

& more to be announced

About John Summit

John Summit is one of the most sought-after names in global dance music. The superstar DJ, producer, and label owner has nearly one billion all-time global streams across his catalog, two #1 US dance radio hits, two Top 10 tracks on the Billboard Hot Electronic/Dance Songs chart, and sold-out shows across the globe, including BMO Stadium in Los Angeles (22,000) in the fall of 2023 and Madison Square Garden (17,000) in New York City coming up later this summer, with tickets selling out in under two hours. Whether he’s headlining a sold-out show or an intimate club, the Chicago native, now based in Miami, brings his signature brand of high-octane spirit everywhere he goes. However, behind the larger-than-life persona is a thoughtful, detail-oriented artist who once worked as a CPA by day and taught music production tutorials by night. As a recording artist, he logs long hours in the studio, perfecting each of his dynamic songs. He's toured the world, closing out huge festivals including headlining the Sahara Stage at Coachella 2024, and putting on his own shows in unparalleled locations like the slopes of Vail Mountain and the Caverns in Tennessee as part of his label Experts Only. One of the top touring acts in the world, Summit also has a keen interest in the underground scene, and Experts Only is part of his commitment to platforming the next generation of dance music talent. With global hits “Where You Are” (feat. HAYLA), “Human” (feat. Echoes) and “Go Back” w/ Sub Focus (feat. Julia Church) under his belt, Summit is set to release his hugely anticipated debut album Comfort In Chaos, on July 12th via Experts Only/Darkroom. The album, encapsulating themes of vice and virtue, highs and lows, total human duality, sees the artist revealing the man behind the icon, injecting his usual body-first approach to dance music with genuine heart and emotion. Summit is set to only get even bigger this year, all while releasing a body of work that’s rare in musical ingenuity and uncompromising in its memoir-like tone and texture.

Photo credit: trippydana

Comments