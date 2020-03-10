John-Robert Makes Label Debut With New Song & Video 'Urs'

On the heels of acclaim from OnesToWatch and over 1 million independent streams and counting, buzzing 19-year-old Virginia artist and producer John-Robert shares his new song and music video "Urs" today via Nice Life Recording Company / Warner Records. John-Robert is the latest discovery from Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter and founder of Nice Life Recording Company, Ricky Reed, who is also responsible for signing Lizzo.

Listen to "Urs" below!

"I wrote this song when I was a 17-year-old delusional romantic who couldn't express himself and did nothing but sit around writing severely biased narratives, actively participating in wishful thinking. It's not a love song, it's a case study," says John-Robert.

On the track, finger-picked acoustic guitar reverberates alongside his spirited and soulful intonation on the verses. The track pushes and pulls between a poetic and potent refrain as he sings, "But devotion's like an ocean that's swallowing me, swallowing me whole. And I can't fight the feeling that I want to grow, I want to grow old with you."

In the accompanying music video directed by BROCKHAMPTON collaborator Spencer Ford, a lone spotlight shines on John-Robert as he shyly plays guitar in a cozy living room. The visual takes a surrealist turn as the light follows him through the darkness by the water, in front of towering hedges, and through a haze of smoke.

Preceding the arrival of the song, he posted an acoustic video of "Urs." Strumming intently, his falsetto takes flight on the final crescendo, emanating raw emotion.

Right now, John-Robert is putting the finishing touches on his debut EP, due late spring 2020.

A lot can happen in a decade. At nine-years-old, John-Robert realized his destiny and took the stage to sing at countless open mic nights in his hometown of Edinburg, VA [Pop. 1,000]. Armed with his first guitar at 12, he quietly built a local following performing at country fairs and jamborees. In 2019, he made his debut with the original track "Adeline." An Americana patchwork of delicate folk, haunting soul, and understated pop, the track scored nearly 800,000 Spotify streams in a few months' time as OnesToWatch claimed, "John-Robert's stripped-back style is utterly refreshing and comforting," while Idolator observed, "Stripped-back singer/songwriter fare is staging a revival at the moment with artists like Dean Lewis, Lewis Capaldi and Alec Benjamin, but James Blake and Bon Iver feel like more appropriate reference points here." Signed to Nice Life Recording Company and Warner Records, he asserts himself as a new kind of 21st century troubadour on his single "Urs" and more to come.





