Photos: Jack Barksdale Releases BATTLEGROUND Title Track

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Texas folk Americana singer-songwriter Jack Barksdale has released 'Battleground,' the title track from his upcoming EP of the same name.













Out now via Cloverdale Records, the song finds Barksdale at his most unflinching, taking a hard look at the imbalance of power between the wealthy and those struggling to make ends meet, and the unfair consequences that imbalance has on everyday people.

Driven by Barksdale's poignant songwriting, 'Battleground' builds with a simmering intensity that mirrors the tension at the heart of its message.

The song confronts the uncomfortable realities of class, power, privilege, and the systems that allow those with wealth and influence to play by a different set of rules.

Barksdale has begun building a reputation for writing songs that challenge, provoke, and inspire. On this new EP 'Battleground,' he channels the spirit of the great protest songwriters before him while delivering a message that feels urgently relevant to the world we live in today.

Written by Barksdale, produced by Memphis-based musician and songwriter Mark Edgar Stuart, and recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis, TN, the five-song EP confronts the philosophical, social, economic, and political fault lines shaping today's world.

The EP arrives October 16 via Cloverdale Records and will be available on CD, vinyl, and digital platforms. The title track features acclaimed singer-songwriter Julian Taylor, adding another powerful voice to the project.

'I met Julian Taylor at the You Got Gold John Prine Tribute in 2025 and have since become a big fan of his music. I was very excited Julian was able to lend his voice to the song,' says Barksdale.

For his part Julian Taylor said, 'Battleground is a stellar song from an artist who continues to break new ground lyrically.'

''Battleground' is about how we, as a society, let people and companies with lots of money, power, and influence get away with things that we would otherwise be very wary of,' said Jack Barksdale.

The release is accompanied by a music video that figuratively interprets and reinforces the song's message through memorable imagery.

'The music video is more of a symbolic gesture to capture the overall feel of the song. Taking the idea of class warfare and letting the eye and ear travel and search through the song in a symbolic manner.' said Barksdale.

A native of Fort Worth, Texas, Jack Barksdale has been writing and performing original songs since the age of nine. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions of folk, Americana, country, rock, and blues, he has performed throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, captivating audiences with songs whose wisdom far exceeds his years.

In 2025, Barksdale released his acclaimed full-length album Voices through Truly Handmade Records, the label established by the estate of legendary songwriter Guy Clark. The album's standout single, 'Martyrs,' featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Sarah Jarosz, earned widespread support across Americana radio and SiriusXM.

His catalog has since surpassed eight million streams, further cementing Barksdale's reputation as a young artist with an extraordinary ability to connect timeless songwriting traditions with the realities of the world around him.

Currently touring across North America, Barksdale continues to leave audiences spellbound with intimate performances and incisive storytelling.

He recently wrapped a taping of 'Mountain Stage' in Charleston, WV which will air across NPR Stations in October.

His debut single from the new project, 'The Scam Song,' which has now surpassed 100,000 streams on Spotify continues to resonate and amuse audiences with its satirical look at the way economics appear to work for those who are already wealthy or well-connected.

With the new EP 'Battleground,' Jack Barksdale takes that conversation even further. Unafraid to confront the realities of economic inequality and the imbalance of power between those who have it and those who don't, Barksdale proves that folk music remains one of the most powerful vehicles for questioning the status quo, speaking truth to power, and giving voice to the people living with its consequences.

At just 19, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: Jack Barksdale isn't simply carrying the folk tradition forward—he's finding his own place within it, and his voice is one worth listening to.

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