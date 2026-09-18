JOHN PRINE & PALMYRA Releases Live Album from Old Town School
The live recording celebrates the band's milestone anniversary with merchandise and pre-order availability.
John Prine's live performance from Old Town School of Folk Music has been released on triple disc CD, following its digital release in June of this year, according to a newsletter from Oh Boy Records.
The recording, John Prine Live at Old Town School of Folk, was taken directly from the mixing board and remains unmastered. It captures Prine's full performance from March 6, 2010 at The Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago, Illinois.
The release is available now, alongside the label's Oh Boy 45 Year Anniversary Collection merchandise.
The newsletter also notes a new John Prine song, 'Dogs of Burlington,' recorded during the time of Lost Dogs and Mixed Blessings and produced by Howie Epstein. The track is part of John Prine's Found Dogs, a newly curated archival release celebrating the 30th anniversary of Lost Dogs & Mixed Blessings. Drawn from the original recording sessions and demos from the era, Found Dogs collects alternate versions, acoustic performances, and five previously unreleased tracks, offering a look into Prine's songwriting and studio process during that period of his career. Found Dogs is set for release on October 9.
The newsletter additionally addresses Palmyra's new single. According to the band, 'Over the past 12 months, Palmyra spent several weeks in the studio working to create the follow-up to our first full-length record and debut album release, 'Restless'. We're a band that never stops writing and arranging new songs together, which we consider one of our greatest super powers as a group; the tunes keep coming, they keep evolving, and our ideas and instincts while recording have adapted as we've spent more time in studios.'
The song, 'Cheap Beer,' is released on the band's label, Oh Boy Records.
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