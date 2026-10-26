John Lydon to Release ARCHIVE Photographic Memoir

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Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of punk's defining explosion, John Lydon has announced the release of ARCHIVE, a new photographic visual memoir documenting his life and career. The volume, available for pre-order, provides a retrospective spanning five decades.

ARCHIVE brings together exclusive, previously unseen photographs from Lydon's private collection, opening a window into his childhood before guiding readers through the maelstrom of punk and beyond. Alongside rare visual documentation, the book features raw, candid commentary and reflection from Lydon on the legacy of the Sex Pistols, the sonic exploration of Public Image Limited (PiL), and tributes to his late wife, Nora Forster, and his long-time best friend and manager, the late John Rambo Stevens.

Speaking on the release, John Lydon commented: 'This isn't a nostalgia trip. It's a record of real life—the good, the chaos, the quiet moments, and the people who stood by me through it all. Looking back over 50 years, it was time to open up the personal collection and set the story straight.'

Lydon is currently taking the book on the road in the UK to tour regional theatres and talk about his life. In early 2027, he continues with Public Image Ltd, who will be making stops in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and for the first time, Singapore, before heading back to the USA for the second leg of This Is Not The Last Tour. All dates can be found here.

ARCHIVE will be available in two high-end physical editions designed for collectors and lifelong fans alike.

Edition Details & Specifications

1. Luxury Edition

Presented in a premium, hard-shell slipcase box. High-spec coffee table book featuring hundreds of rare, unseen photographs and exclusive commentary. Authentically hand-signed by John Lydon.

2. Superluxe Edition — (Ultra-Limited Collector's Set)

Encased in a custom, bespoke clamshell display box. Includes the complete signed coffee table book plus an exclusive companion book featuring further unreleased photography. Free Copy of PiL Alive: The brand-new live album from Public Image Limited. Hand-Numbered Giclée Fine-Art Print: An exclusive reproduction of an original self-portrait painting by John Lydon. National Portrait Gallery Commission Print: A brand-new portrait print of John Lydon commissioned from renowned photographer Lou Boileau for the National Portrait Gallery, specially created to mark Lydon's milestone 70th birthday.

Notes

Childhood, Health & Education

Birth & Early Home: Born on January 31, 1956, at 4:00 AM in Highgate Hospital, London. He grew up in a two-room slum in Benwell Road, Islington (where the Arsenal stadium now stands), with no indoor toilet or bathing facilities.

Early Literacy & Art: Taught himself to read and write by age four-and-a-half by tracing letters and cartoons in newspapers.

Catholic School Abuse: Attended a primary school run by nuns. On his first day, Sister Mylas thrashed his left hand until it bled with a ruler for writing his name, as left-handedness was viewed as the 'demon seed'. He was forced to sit at the back of the class for two years. On another occasion, when he fell ill from freezing conditions and soiled himself, a nun beat him with a cane until a dinner lady intervened and called a doctor and the police.

Meningitis & Memory Loss: Contracted meningitis around age seven from playing in water contaminated by rats. He suffered extreme headaches, hallucinations, and a three-month coma. He woke up with total memory loss and physical paralysis, taking years of rehab to recover. Lumbar punctures during treatment left him with a curved spine.

Family Miscarriages: Between ages four and five, he helped his mother through two miscarriages, catching the fetal discharge in a piss pot and disposing of it in the outdoor toilet. This experience directly inspired the Sex Pistols song Bodies.

Music Career & Public Life

Sex Pistols: Formed out of the London street scene rather than New York punk influences. He left the band because it was rapidly turning into corporate 'showbiz'.

Public Image Ltd (PiL) & Metal Box: Formed PiL to explore original sound structures. The iconic Metal Box album was packaged in custom metal tins, which famously rusted over time (raising its value on Antiques Roadshow).

The Country Life Butter Campaign: Negotiated by his manager John Rambo Stevens to pay off PiL's crippling debts to Virgin Records. Contractually performed without a script, double the initial pay, and involved him being stampeded by cows in Oxfordshire.

Collaboration with Kate Bush: Bush approached him to record a duet called Bird in Hand about saving smuggled Brazilian parrots. The project fell through when she declined his video concept involving a canoe trip up the Amazon.

Afrika Bambaataa & World Destruction: Recorded Time Zone with Bambaataa, pioneering the bridge between rock and hip-hop.

BBC Ban & Jimmy Savile: Banned by the BBC for 20 years after calling out Jimmy Savile's predatory behavior towards children on-air during the late 1970s.

Reality TV (I'm a Celebrity...): Participated in the show on the condition that producers donate to charities. He famously walked off after producers refused to inform him if his wife Nora had landed safely in Australia, later cursing at the camera.

Personal Relationships & Final Reflections

Nora Forster: Married for over 45 years. He acted as her full-time caregiver for over a decade following her Alzheimer's diagnosis until her passing.

John Rambo Stevens: His longtime manager, close friend, and protector who passed away from a genetic torn aorta.

Final Resting Wish: Requested that upon his death, his ashes be mixed with Nora's and buried together beneath a pear tree (her favorite fruit) by his brother Martin.

For full details, pre-order links, and official updates, visit pilofficial.com







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