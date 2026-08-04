Photos: PiL North American Tour to Launch September 3, Wrap October 9 in Nashville

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PUBLIC IMAGE LTD, the band led by John Lydon, is set to begin an extensive North American tour on September 3, marking the group's first run of shows in the region in eight years. Billed as THIS IS NOT...THE LAST PIL TOUR, the trek is scheduled to open in Pioneertown, California, and include stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York, Detroit, Toronto, and Boston before concluding October 9 in Nashville. A second leg has been confirmed for February of next year. Plague Vendor will serve as special guests on all dates, with tickets available through venues and the PiL website.

Photo Credit: Paul Heartfield











Photo Credit: Paul Heartfield

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