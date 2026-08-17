STILL THE KING Festival to Bring Ray Benson to Longhorn Ballroom

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Kessler Presents, current stewards of Dallas's Longhorn Ballroom, and Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson have announced Still The King: A Celebration Of Country and Western Music, taking place September 12th at the Longhorn Ballroom.

From its very beginning, the Longhorn Ballroom has been a stalwart venue for the Western Swing sound, originally opened by the genre's pioneer, Bob Wills. In the seventy-six years since then, through different proprietors and seasons of change, it has never stopped hosting the country and Western artists, established or just getting started, who put the Longhorn on the map. It's fitting then that when Kessler Presents and Ray Benson wanted to celebrate the Longhorn and the music it helped amplify, they started by honoring the genre which started it all.

The inaugural Still The King celebration will showcase Bob Wills' Texas Playboys led by Jason Roberts, Asleep at the Wheel, Ben Haggard, Summer Dean, Mallory Eagle, Nicky Diamonds, and THE WAYMORES. Performances will take place throughout the day, both inside the historic Ballroom and in the greater Longhorn campus courtyard. Still The King will host curated vendors, food, games, and two-stepping, rounding out a full day of music and entertainment for everyone from casual good-timers to die-hard Western Swing devotees. Festival sponsors include Central Market and TurtleBox.

'I'm so proud to be presenting the very first Still The King with the Longhorn Ballroom, and we have an amazing full day of Country, Texas and Western Swing music for y'all,' says Asleep At The Wheel's Ray Benson. 'I've been wanting to do an event like this for a very long time, and I'm so honored to be able to do this at one of the most important and historic venues that we have in Texas. A place that has been so important to the culture and history of Texas music since the 50's. The spirit of this event is to pay homage to the history of Western Swing and all the musical styles that make Texas Music great! To be able to celebrate this great music at the Longhorn Ballroom, the former home of the Bob Wills' Ranch House, is a dream come true. We're gonna be dancin' and swingin' all night long! I can't wait to get there to play music with such an amazing group of artists and bands. I have a feeling we're gonna have some really special collaborations and moments.'

Tickets for Still The King are on sale now and can be purchased at longhornballroom.com. For more information, please visit longhornballroom.com.

About Longhorn - A Campus For Creatives

Nestled on six acres along the banks of the original Trinity River and less than one mile from Downtown Dallas, the Longhorn Ballroom is more than just a venue; it's a catalyst for the next generation of Texas creatives. The campus now includes the legendary Ballroom along with the Backyard Amphitheater, bold flavors from three new boutique kitchens, artist studios, coworking space for creative professionals, retail, film and an art gallery. The Longhorn is a destination that unites food, drink, entertainment, retail, and community under one legendary name.

For over seventy-five years, the Longhorn Ballroom has symbolized the grit, creativity, and spirit of Texas independence. The legendary dance hall remains the centerpiece that is transforming the campus into a creative hub. Since reopening in 2023, the Ballroom has hosted a variety of shows, including sold-out performances from Charley Crockett (who connected history by playing Waylon Jennings' guitar), Colter Wall, Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples, Samara Joy and countless others.

2026 is off to a great start for the inaugural season of The Backyard Amphitheater, which has already hosted a diverse lineup of artists from La Mafia to Ryan Bingham and Stephen Marley to Mt. Joy to name a few. Every corner of The Longhorn tells a story, from the stage that launched legends to the studios, eateries, and gathering spaces shaping its next chapter. More than just a venue, it is a campus that embraces community and culture and serves as a platform to launch the next generation of Texas creatives. For more information, please visit thelonghorndallas.com.

Photo Credit: Bob Gruen



Photo Credit: Bob Gruen

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