PUBLIC IMAGE LTD (PiL) Launches THIS IS NOT THE LAST TOUR, Ends Oct. 9

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Billed as 'This Is Not The Last Tour', and their first here in 8 years, John Lydon's iconoclastic band, Public Image Ltd (PiL) began their extensive North American tour in Pioneertown, CA. The tour includes stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago (Riot Fest), Minneapolis, New York, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, and other major cities, concluding October 9th in Nashville, with a second leg confirmed for February of next year. Plague Vendor are special guests on all dates. Tickets are available from the venues and via the PiL website.

This year's tour follows the momentum gained in 2025, when the band played a string of shows and festival appearances in the UK and Europe. Following the passing of his wife, Nora, and lifelong friend and manager, John Rambo Stevens, both in 2023, Lydon thought he might retire from touring. However, he was overwhelmed by the response, love, and support of fans and this year is an important one for the band.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lydon said: 'I think live Public Image is a ferocious band,' And, he adds, he still gets a blast out of performing. 'I feel fear, torment, anxiety, self-doubt, all of those things before I actually get onstage. But then once onstage, you drop all the ego and all of that trepidation — there's a nice word — and you pile into it and you find that that's where you truly belong.'

A new live album, 'Alive', recorded during last year's tour, is available via A Way With Media, and the band are working on an album of new material for release in 2027.

After fronting the Sex Pistols, John Lydon formed post-punk originators Public Image Ltd (PiL). Widely regarded as one of the most innovative bands of all time, their music and vision earned them 5 UK Top 20 Singles and 5 UK Top 20 Albums.

With a shifting line-up and unique sound – fusing rock, dance, folk, pop and dub – Lydon guided the band from their debut album 'First Issue' in 1978 through to 1992's 'That What Is Not', before a 17-year hiatus.

Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009, touring extensively and releasing three critically acclaimed albums, 'This is PiL' (2012), 'What The World Needs Now…' (2015) and 'End of World' (2023).

Following the departure of long-serving drummer Bruce Smith at the end of 2023, his replacement, Mark Roberts, joins John Lydon (vocals), Lu Edmonds (guitar) and Scott Firth (bass).

Tour Dates

September 3 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's LOW TICKETS

September 4 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

September 5 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre

September 8 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory LOW TICKETS

September 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco LOW TICKETS

September 11 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

September 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore LOW TICKETS

September 14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom LOW TICKETS

September 15 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

September 16 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

September 19 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest (4.05pm - 4.45pm / Riot Stage)

September 22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

September 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

September 25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

September 26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT

September 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall LOW TICKETS

September 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

October 1 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

October 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

October 3 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live LOW TICKETS

October 5 - Richmond, VA - The National

October 6 -- Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre LOW TICKETS

October 8 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

October 9 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

2027

February 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand At The Complex

February 18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

February 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

February 21 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

February 23 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

February 24 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall

February 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

February 27 - March 6 - New Orleans, LA - The 80's Cruise 2027

March 8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

March 9 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch

March 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

March 12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

March 13 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

March 16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

March 17 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

March 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Sovereign

March 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

March 23 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

March 24 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

w/ special guests Plague Vendor on all dates

Photo Credit: Paul Heartfield



Photo Credit: Paul Heartfield

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...