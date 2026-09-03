PUBLIC IMAGE LTD (PiL) Launches THIS IS NOT THE LAST TOUR, Ends Oct. 9
Plague Vendor will support the band, whose lineup now includes drummer Mark Roberts.
Billed as 'This Is Not The Last Tour', and their first here in 8 years, John Lydon's iconoclastic band, Public Image Ltd (PiL) began their extensive North American tour in Pioneertown, CA. The tour includes stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago (Riot Fest), Minneapolis, New York, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, and other major cities, concluding October 9th in Nashville, with a second leg confirmed for February of next year. Plague Vendor are special guests on all dates. Tickets are available from the venues and via the PiL website.
This year's tour follows the momentum gained in 2025, when the band played a string of shows and festival appearances in the UK and Europe. Following the passing of his wife, Nora, and lifelong friend and manager, John Rambo Stevens, both in 2023, Lydon thought he might retire from touring. However, he was overwhelmed by the response, love, and support of fans and this year is an important one for the band.
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lydon said: 'I think live Public Image is a ferocious band,' And, he adds, he still gets a blast out of performing. 'I feel fear, torment, anxiety, self-doubt, all of those things before I actually get onstage. But then once onstage, you drop all the ego and all of that trepidation — there's a nice word — and you pile into it and you find that that's where you truly belong.'
A new live album, 'Alive', recorded during last year's tour, is available via A Way With Media, and the band are working on an album of new material for release in 2027.
After fronting the Sex Pistols, John Lydon formed post-punk originators Public Image Ltd (PiL). Widely regarded as one of the most innovative bands of all time, their music and vision earned them 5 UK Top 20 Singles and 5 UK Top 20 Albums.
With a shifting line-up and unique sound – fusing rock, dance, folk, pop and dub – Lydon guided the band from their debut album 'First Issue' in 1978 through to 1992's 'That What Is Not', before a 17-year hiatus.
Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009, touring extensively and releasing three critically acclaimed albums, 'This is PiL' (2012), 'What The World Needs Now…' (2015) and 'End of World' (2023).
Following the departure of long-serving drummer Bruce Smith at the end of 2023, his replacement, Mark Roberts, joins John Lydon (vocals), Lu Edmonds (guitar) and Scott Firth (bass).
Tour Dates
September 3 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's LOW TICKETS
September 4 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
September 5 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre
September 8 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory LOW TICKETS
September 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco LOW TICKETS
September 11 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
September 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore LOW TICKETS
September 14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom LOW TICKETS
September 15 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
September 16 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
September 19 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest (4.05pm - 4.45pm / Riot Stage)
September 22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
September 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
September 25 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
September 26 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall SOLD OUT
September 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall LOW TICKETS
September 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
October 1 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
October 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
October 3 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live LOW TICKETS
October 5 - Richmond, VA - The National
October 6 -- Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre LOW TICKETS
October 8 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
October 9 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
2027
February 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand At The Complex
February 18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
February 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
February 21 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
February 23 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
February 24 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall
February 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
February 27 - March 6 - New Orleans, LA - The 80's Cruise 2027
March 8 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
March 9 - Fort Myers, FL - The Ranch
March 10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
March 12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
March 13 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
March 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
March 16 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
March 17 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
March 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Sovereign
March 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
March 23 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
March 24 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
w/ special guests Plague Vendor on all dates
Photo Credit: Paul Heartfield
Photo Credit: Paul Heartfield