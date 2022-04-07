Joey XL Returns With New Single 'Perfect Timing'

East London's Joey XL returns with his massive new single 'Perfect Timing', released today via ONErpm. The introspective new single finds Joey reflecting on his life journey, finding solace that all eventualities are fated. This shimmering release intertwines layers of Joey's silky vocals with a climactic beat produced by FwdSlash and GG.

Speaking on the release, Joey said:-

"Perfect Timing is a song that speaks to the fact that everything that happens in life, positive and negative, ups and downs, happens for a reason. It's a track about having gratitude for all of life's experiences, and learning to be patient and comfortable in the knowledge that regardless of where you go on the journey, the destination is carved out for you in perfect timing"

Joey XL is on a mission to reinvigorate UK R&B. An intimate wordsmith with a background in songwriting across the globe; Joey's rich and melancholy music has seen him weave between different genres, blending influences from textural R&B visionaries such as D'Angelo, with Indie greats such as Tame Impala and Coldplay. Enveloping the listener with his signature butter-like vocals, Joey has set media alight with props from the likes of New Wave Mag, Complex UK, DUMMY Mag and more.

Listen to the new single here: