Joey Sachi Only Partially Breaks Her Heart on 'Fractured'

Joey Sachi is proud to share her new single, "Fractured". The hauntingly beautiful piano ballad describing the desire of reuniting with a past lover is out on most streaming services today.

"Fractured" transports the listener to a simple sonic realm containing barely anything other than Joey Sachi’s vocals atop a tranquil piano melody. The minimal production featured on the track allows Sachi’s vocal performance to become isolated, thus highlighting her raw talent as an upcoming pop star. Sachi’s hypnotizing pipes draw comparison to Billie Eilish, Wet, and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES.

"Fractured" invites the listener into a moody display of hope and heartache. During the pre-chorus, Joey Sachi takes an “oath” with her former partner, to begin self work and to carve out a path towards reaching one’s full potential. Maintaining a calm demeanor throughout, "Fractured" crescendos towards the end with bubbly synths and strings that further capture the emotion of the overall track.

When discussing the meaning of "Fractured", Joey Sachi writes:

“On ‘Fractured’ I metaphorically reference a fractured heart, delicately portraying the intricacies of emotional pain and resilience. Though fragile, the heart bears the weight of broken relationships and unhealed wounds, yet it refuses to completely break. Instead, it becomes a mosaic of scars, a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit. This lyrical imagery serves as a poignant reminder of relationships in your life that never completely end but rather require you to separate to heal and grow if there is any hope of reuniting.”

"Fractured" came to fruition over the course of 2022, and was produced by Andy Mak in Avoca Beach, Australia.