Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman Share Lineup for 'Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea' 2026

4x GRAMMY® Award-nominated guitar legend Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, have announced the next adventure of their world-famous blues-rock party at sea, KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA, sailing March 25-29, 2026 from Miami, FL to Key West, FL and Nassau, Bahamas aboard the luxurious Norwegian Pearl.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Presale as the event will sell out quickly. Bookings are available for just $100 down per person before July 25 or while cabins last. Presale bookings will begin on January 23 with the public on-sale scheduled for February 11 at 4pm ET, if cabins remain.

Hosted and curated as always by the Blues Titan himself, Joe Bonamassa, KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA will feature two electrifying headline shows on the Pool Deck from Bonamassa along with live performances by incredible talent such as Beth Hart, Los Lonely Boys, Tommy Emmanuel CGP, Robert Randolph Band, Ruthie Foster, Mike Zito, Jimmy Vivino, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Ally Venable, D.K. Harrell, and many more to be announced.

In addition, the blues-powered cruise’s 11th Caribbean voyage will provide exclusive experiences including once-in-a-lifetime collaborations, immersive activities, a live podcast recording of Live from Nerdville with Joe Bonamassa, Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation Experiences, autograph sessions, guest jams, intimate acoustic sets, guitar clinics, tastings, and much more.

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA will pay visits to not one but TWO spectacular ports of call, allowing cruisers the chance to explore and enjoy both the natural beauty, laid-back charm, and historic architecture of Key West, FL as well as the vacationer's tropical paradise, Nassau, Bahamas – famed for its perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.

The Norwegian Pearl will provide everything needed to make KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA the most deluxe cruise vacation ever, with fully stocked bars at (virtually) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

KEEPING BLUES ALIVE AT SEA will once again benefit the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), dedicated to providing students, teachers, and musicians the resources and tools needed to further music education. Founded by Bonamassa in 2011, KTBA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to fuel the passion for music by funding programs and scholarships for students and teachers who lack the resources or access to achieve their potential within music education.

With total donations of over $2.7M raised from fundraisers, merchandise sales, and the KTBA at Sea Cruises, KTBA has impacted the lives of over 110,000 students in all 50 states via weekly donations to music programs in schools, as well as funding other merit-based scholarships and extracurricular initiatives nationwide, totaling over 700+ projects. In 2020, KTBA took its mission a step further by forming the Fueling Musicians Program, an emergency relief plan for touring musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fueling Musicians Program is now a permanent part of the organization, and to date has helped over 400 musicians by providing financial assistance for essential living expenses in order to help them reach their creative goals and get back to touring. For more information, please visit keepingthebluesalive.org.

KEEPING BLUES ALIVE AT SEA

March 25-29, 2026

Sailing from Miami, FL to Key West, FL and Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Pearl

LINEUP:

Joe Bonamassa

Beth Hart

Los Lonely Boys

Tommy Emmanuel CGP

Robert Randolph Band

Ruthie Foster

Mike Zito

Jimmy Vivino

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Ally Venable

D.K. Harrell

+ Many More To Be Announced

Comments