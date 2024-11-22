JoJo Siwa Serves Up New Single 'Iced Coffee'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the past two months, everyone has wondered, “Where is JoJo Siwa?” Despite her silence on social media for over a month, friends like Ezra Sosa, Jayden Siwa, Tyler Cameron, Raven Symone, and more had been yearning for a response from the superstar. It turns out, she was just on the ultimate coffee run.

The multiplatinum history-making global force of nature, entrepreneur, television and film star, bestselling author, and philanthropist is serving up a hyper catchy, cheeky, and caffeinated new single entitled “Iced Coffee” out now via Columbia Records.

“Iced Coffee” might just be her boldest banger yet. Anchored by slinky funk guitar and a simmering beat, her clever and catchy lyricism carries throughout the track. “We be underneath the sheets getting sweet n low” and “I be getting lucky charms, when I taste your rainbow.” However, she doesn’t hide her desires on the lusty refrain, “I need u like, need u like, iced iced coffee, first thing in the morning, again in the afternoon.”

Next up, JoJo will take the stage for an exclusive club performance and the debut live performance of “Iced Coffee” at Tramp on November 22nd in Melbourne, and she’ll follow with a performance at the TikTok Awards on November 27thin Sydney. Be sure to tune in LIVE on @tiktok_australia!

Earlier this year, JoJo made waves with her 5-song Guilty Pleasure EP, which included her worldwide hit song “Karma”, and has piled up over 100 million streams and counting. The song took the internet by storm and paved the way for vibrant performances (including some record-setting audiences) at Pride festivals in Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and London earlier this summer.

ABOUT JOJO SIWA:

More than anything, JoJo Siwa’s music sounds confidently and gleefully unrestrained. She matches the rush and intensity of the maximalist pop soundscapes around her with uncompromising lyrical honesty and unfettered creative freedom. Absolutely nothing is off the table as the multiplatinum history-making global force of nature, entrepreneur, television and film star, bestselling author, and philanthropist candidly opens up about life, love, and everything in between. JoJo’s impact has only magnified though.

Beyond generating streams and views in the billions, earning multiplatinum and gold plaques, and attracting an audience of nearly 70 million followers across social media, she has consistently shattered one ceiling after another. During her first-ever tour, she sold out over 100 arenas and emerged as “the youngest artist ever to headline and sell out the UK’s O2 Arena.” Speaking of making history, she shined on Dancing With Stars as “the first contestant to dance with a same sex partner.” She led, executive produced, and garnered EMMY® Award nominations for both Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution and The J Team. Plus, she notably joined Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance and launched the popular JoJo Goes on Facebook Watch. At the same time, she has presided over a merchandise line responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. Giving back at every turn, she remains an active board member of Dancers Against Cancer. Proving inescapable, it's no wonder TIME hailed her among its coveted “100 Most Influential People” in 2020.

In 2024, she kickstarted an unfiltered and undeniable phase of music with her massive single “Karma,” which has gone on to garner over 60 Million streams and views worldwide. The song took the internet by storm and paved the way for performances at Pride festivals (including some record-setting audiences) in Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and London. On July 12, she unveiled her anxiously awaited 5-song EP, Guilty Pleasure. JoJo Siwa is forever proudly your Guilty Pleasure, and this is just the beginning.

