Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100

Jo Dee Messina, the multi-platinum-selling artist, has once again captured the hearts of fans and critics alike with her newest release, "Just to Be Loved." The song, a powerful and heartfelt track, showcases Messina's exceptional vocal prowess and emotional depth, leaving critics and fans moved and inspired.

“[Just To Be Loved] is a beautifully produced bopper with rippling mandolin, burbling bass, stacked vocals, crisp percussion and a breezy summertime vibe. Her voice remains as hearty and warm as ever. The lyric’s message about being true to yourself is lovely, too. So delightful sounding that I didn’t want it to end.” - Robert K. Oermann, MusicRow

“Messina’s voice is as charismatic as ever, further elevated by sprightly mandolin and shimmering production. She delivers this song’s uplifting message with conviction, making its statement of valuing self-acceptance and self-love over chasing the adoration of others a worthy addition to the country canon of uplifting female empowerment anthems…” - Billboard

“[Jo Dee Messina] not only gifts listeners an uplifting message, she also flexes her abilities to still make irresistible sing-alongs.” - American Songwriter

“Messina’s latest single adds to decades of fan-favorites (particularly for 90s country fans), including ‘Bye-Bye,’ ‘I’m Alright,’ ‘Lesson In Leavin’’ and, of course, ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California…’” iHeart.com

"Just To Be Loved" has also received heavy DSP support and has been included on the following playlists:

Spotify New Music Friday Country

Spotify Women Of Country

Spotify New Traditions Country Heroes

Spotify Country Frontier

Pandora Country Icons (cover artist)

Amazon Country Idols

Apple Music Country Risers

Born out of Jo Dee's personal journey raising two young boys and witnessing the online experiences of their peers, "Just To Be Loved" finds its origin. The song delves into the emotional struggle of a young girl who grapples with her self-esteem, entangled in the constant comparison of her life with the curated world of social media.

The lyrics carry an uplifting message that holds value for us all, making it a song worth listening to and learning from.

About Jo Dee Messina

Jo Dee Messina is one of the most iconic country artists of the ‘90s and ‘00s and still has a reputation as one of the genre’s most passionate, high-energy performers. In 1996, she kicked off her notable career with “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” a single that immediately made her a household name.

Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits and sixteen Top 40 songs and has been recognized by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and GRAMMY Awards. As Jo Dee’s resumé grew, she proved to be a trendsetter and history-maker, becoming the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs.

Over the years, Jo Dee has amassed over half a billion streams on Pandora, hundreds of millions of album and song streams on Spotify and Apple Music, and millions of views on YouTube. Her impressive listenership recently earned her acknowledgment for having one of the Top 20 country albums of the 1990s on Spotify. Additionally, her social media accounts are collectively followed by millions of fans.

Jo Dee has been traveling the country receiving rave reviews for her authenticity, commitment and openness on stage. Hoping to inspire and enlighten fans from all walks of life with every step she takes, Jo Dee has made it her mission to present herself and her story with honesty, inviting fans to see behind the masquerade.