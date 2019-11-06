Jimmy Bowen Releases 'Single Down in San Antone'

Seasoned music artist Jimmy Bowen has released to Texas radio, via CDTex, his new single, "Single Down in San Antone," with radio promotion handled by Ed Spacek of The Spacek Company. The song was written by Mark Kerr, Ashe Underwood and Danny Wells and produced at Kent Wells Production Studio. Music is available to stream and download on all digital music platforms.



"I choose "Single Down in San Antone" because of the tempo, instrumentation and the story line that the songs tells. The style of the song fits perfect for two stepping in a dance hall anywhere in America and the songs also allowed me as an artist to show some vocal abilities that I do not get to show in most songs," states Jimmy Bowen. "The lyrics has high notes and low notes which keeps me on my toes with getting the story line across to the audience."



"...She made no promises the day she left

She called her momma that she needed some rest

A little time a little break in the action she needed to heal a heart that had been fractured

By whole bunch of things that had to do with me ... "



"Single Down in San Antone" is a song about a woman that is growing tired of her situation with her man. She needs a break, so she leaves. Meanwhile the guy left behind is worried about his love, she does not call and will not let him know how she is which is driving him crazy. He wants to get in his truck and go get her but he does not and he just stares at the phone waiting for the phone to ring, but it never does.

Jimmy Bowen has been creating music for more than three decades and, thankfully, has even bigger plans for the future.



In an age when it seems that technology has taken the place of talent, it is both reassuring and refreshing to see a seasoned artist who continues to have a stronghold in the music industry. Jimmy Bowen has been creating music for more than three decades and, thankfully, has even bigger plans for the future. Bowen was recently inducted into the Old Time Country Music Hall of Fame in Oct 2019. His impressive tenure in Bluegrass music includes eight years with Charlie Waller and the Country Gentlemen and more than four years with David Parmley and Continental Divide. While traveling with these renowned groups, Bowen also earned multiple awards. These include IBMA Song of the Year "Waltz of the Angels," with Charlie Waller and the Country Gentlemen, IBMA Album of the Year for Souvenirs with Charlie Waller and the Country Gentlemen and IBMA Emerging Artist of the Year with David Parmley and Continental Divide. Another creative outlet for Bowen is his pursuit of acting and he has been cast for various series, dramas, and commercials all while working with some of the biggest names in television. On the horizon for this hard-working artist is a music television show. "Creating my own 'show' has always been a dream of mine," said Bowen, "and I'm doing it online so that everyone in the world can access it." More details on this project coming soon.





