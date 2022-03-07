Jim Ward Announces 'Half A World Away (Live In Studio)'

Jim Ward has announced the forthcoming release of Half A World Away (Live In Studio) via Dine Alone Records. The album is out March 17 and is culled from a livestream Jim performed around the release of his 2021 solo album Daggers.

Jim shares, "I wanted to do some kind of release show for Daggers and things weren't quite ready to do an actual in person show, so we decided to broadcast from a recording studio. Matt Miller and I were able to meet up at Star City Studios in El Paso but our drummer Mathew Gardner lives in Sydney and wasn't able to travel due to strict restrictions- so we decided to record live in separate studios half a world away. We were so pleased with the final result that we decided to release it."

When it comes to his long and fruitful career in music, Jim Ward is not guided by vanity or money or some grand narrative in which he's the central player. It's all about the song, the melody, the lyric. This philosophy has followed Ward as he performed in various bands and under several monikers over his long and winding career.

In 1994 and at the age of 17, Ward co-founded the iconic post-hardcore band At The Drive-In. They released three critically acclaimed studio albums and several EPs before disbanding in 2001. Ward went on to form Sparta whose most recent release is 2020's Trust The River. Along the way Jim Ward has also released a slew of solo albums, and formed his alt-country project, Sleepercar.

