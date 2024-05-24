Jim Lauderdale Releases New Single 'I'm A Lucky Loser'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Put Jim Lauderdale in a room with a killer band and a near-as-can-be-perfect country tune, and one would be hard-pressed to find a better combination in all of current-day music. Luckily, that’s exactly what happened when Mr. Americana took to the studio to record “I’m A Lucky Loser.” Flanked by Chris Scruggs and Kenny Vaughn on electric guitars, Wes L’angolis on acoustic, Will Van Horn on pedal steel, Micah Hulshcer on piano, Pat Bubert on drums, and equally stellar touring band members Jay Weaver, Frank Rische, and Lillie Mae Rische, Lauderdale took to Nashville’s famed Blackbird Studios to track the lilting, cheeky ode to luck, both good and bad.

“I’m A Lucky Loser” is the latest single from Lauderdale’s upcoming LP, My Favorite Place—out June 21st. Continuing a string of stellar releases with his touring band, The Game Changers—Craig Smith (Guitar), Frank Rische (Guitar), Jay Weaver (Bass), Dave Racine (Drums), and the extraordinary Lillie Mae Rische (Vocals)—along with some of Music City’s favorite ringers like the cast of “I’m A Lucky Loser,” My Favorite Place is pure Jim Lauderdale country; his legendary voice carrying a new batch of stories, all framed by pure pedal steel, fiddle, and the tightest rhythm section this side of the Grand Ole Opry.

To hear the new single live, fans can check out Lauderdale’s performance and interview yesterday on RFD-TV here. Today, fans can stream or purchase “I’m A Lucky Loser” at this link, hear Lauderdale’s previously released singles, “You’ve Got A Shine,” and “Mrs. Green” at their respective links, and pre-order or pre-save My Favorite Place, ahead of its June 21st release right here.

This weekend, Lauderdale and the Game Changers will hit the stage at Rooster Walk in New Martinsville, West Virginia, bringing a slew of new songs from My Favorite Place. A full list of Lauderdale’s tour dates can be found below or HERE.

My Favorite Place Tracklist:

My Favorite Pace

Mrs. Green

The Lightning Tree

You’ll Be Gone By Then

Sweethearts Remember

Don’t You Treat ‘Em That Way

Baby Steps

I’m A Lucky Loser

We Ought To Celebrate

You’ve Got A Shine

What’s Important After All

Catch Jim Lauderdale On Tour:

May 25 - Rooster Walk - New Martinsville, WV

June 6 - The Redbird Listening Room - New Braunfels, TX

June 8 - McGonigel’s Mucky Duck - Houston, TX

June 9 - Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe - Galveston, TX

June 13 - The Colonial Theatre - Phoenixville, PA ^

June 14 - Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore, PA ^

June 15 - Godfrey Daniels - Bethlehem, PA

June 22 - Grand Ole Opry House - Nashville, TN

June 27 - ROMP - Owensboro, KY *

July 30 - Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass Festival - Parson, WV

Aug. 31st - Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival - Brunswick, ME *

Sept. 13 - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, TN

Sept. 27 - IBMA Bluegrass Live - Raleigh NC

Sept. 28 - IBMA Bluegrass Live - Raleigh NC

Oct. 10 - Eddie’s Attic - Decatur, GA !

Oct. 13 - CaveFest - Pelham, TN

^ With Los Lobos

* With The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

! With Lillie Mae

Comments