Jim Brickman Unveils Dates for 2025 'The Gift Of Christmas Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pianist Jim Brickman is returning to the stage this holiday season for his annual Christmas music tour. The best-selling performer will play in cities across the country, with stops in Austin, TX, Richmond, VA, Spokane, WA, Cleveland, OH, and more.

Audiences can expect Brickman's holiday signatures like "The Gift," "Love of My Life," "Destiny," "Valentine," as well as some unexpected surprises. Anne Cochran, Luke McMaster, and John Trones are all set to join him on selected dates.

Check out the full list of tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now here.

2025 Tour Dates:

November

1 Sellersville Theater Sellersville, PA

2 The Tin Pan Richmond, VA

5 Barns at Wolf Trap Vienna, VA

8 Renaissance Performing Arts Mansfield, OH

13 Jonathan's Ogunquit Ogunquit, ME

14 The Park Theatre Cranston, RI

15 Cary Hall Lexington, MA

16 Nashua Center for the Arts Nashua, NH

20 Gallo Center for the Arts Modesto, CA

21 Admiral Theatre Bremerton, WA

22 Edmonds Center for the Arts Edmonds, WA

23 Bing Crosby Theatre Spokane, WA

29 North Shore Center for the Arts Skokie, IL

30 Orpheum Theater Omaha, NE

December

2 Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, IN

3 Missouri Theatre Columbia, MO

4 Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK

5 Texas Hall Arlington, TX

6 McCullough Theater Austin, TX

7 Kingman Historic Theatre Kingman, KS

9 Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids, IA

10 Presentation Hall at Mayo Civic Center Rochester, MN

11 Loeb Playhouse West Lafayette, IN

12 Egyptian Theatre DeKalb, IL

13 Aronoff Center for the Arts Cincinnati, OH

14 Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Spartanburg, SC

15 Walker Theatre Chattanooga, TN

16 Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC

17 The Paramount Charlottesville, VA

18 Universal Preservation Hall Saratoga Springs, NY

19 West Herr Auditorium Theatre Rochester, NY

20-21 Playhouse Square Cleveland, OH

26 Cerritos Center for the Arts Cerritos, CA

27 Lobero Theatre Santa Barbara, CA

28 Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Palm Springs, CA

29-31 Musical Instrument Museum Phoenix, AZ

About Jim Brickman

Jim Brickman is a best-selling solo pianist, earning 21 number one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits, and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.

His star-studded vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature luminaries like Donny Osmond, Lady A, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Michael Bolton, Johnny Mathis, and Five for Fighting, amongst many others. He's written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 26th season of hosting the popular radio & podcast: "The Jim Brickman Show."