Jhené Aiko Releases WESTSIDE WHIMSY Album

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Jhené Aiko has released her highly anticipated new album Westside Whimsy, a project the seven-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum R&B singer and songwriter describes as a love letter to her hometown of Los Angeles. The album, released via ALLEL/Artclub/Def Jam Recordings, features LA natives Kendrick Lamar, Larry June, Ab-Soul, Tyga and OHMA.

After years of captivating audiences with her signature blend of introspective songwriting, soulful melodies, and deeply personal storytelling, Jhené Aiko unveiled the album on September 11, 2026.

More than a new collection of songs, Westside Whimsy serves as a love letter to Jhené Aiko's hometown of Los Angeles featuring LA natives Kendrick Lamar, Larry June, Ab-Soul, Tyga and OHMA. Each collaborator brings their own perspective, creating a project that celebrates the diverse musical legacy and contemporary energy of Los Angeles.

With Westside Whimsy, Jhené invites listeners into another world, one shaped by love, vulnerability, healing, and the beautifully unpredictable nature of life. The album showcases the singer-songwriter's ability to transform deeply personal experiences into music that resonates universally, pairing atmospheric production with her unmistakably soothing vocals and poetic perspective.

The project follows a decade-plus career that has established Jhené as one of this generation's most influential voices in R&B. From her Platinum-certified debut album Souled Out to critically acclaimed projects including Trip and Chilombo, she has consistently created music that exists at the intersection of soul, spirituality, romance, and self-reflection. Her impact has extended far beyond album sales, commanding sold-out venues across the world, further cementing her connection with a devoted global fanbase.

Jhené Aiko continues to expand her creative vision beyond music through Jhenetics, her beauty line inspired by self-expression, wellness, and embracing one's natural beauty. The brand reflects the same spirit of individuality and intention that has remained central to Jhené's artistry throughout her career.

Tracklist

1. Wild Cat(s)

2. Ghost

3. Break

4. Love Bomb with Ab Soul

5. Ceiling (freestyle)

6. Nothing Nice To Say

7. He Belongs

8. Like, Whatever ft. Tyga

9. You

10. Don't Be That Guy

11. Lullaby

12. Neighbors ft. Larry June

13. Mine

14. So Good ft. Kendrick Lamar

15. Beach Boy

16. Unicorn

17. I Don't Mind

18. Nami's Haiku

19. A Living Light

20. Golden Coast ft. OHMA

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