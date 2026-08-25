NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Swae Lee has shared the official video for 'SUITCASE' featuring French Montana, a standout from his debut solo studio album SAME DIFFERENCE. The collaboration reunites Swae and French Montana following their Diamond-certified global hit 'Unforgettable.'

The new video arrives as Swae continues his SAME DIFFERENCE European tour, which has taken him across 16 cities this summer with stops throughout Poland, Spain, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark and more. The run wraps August 29 in Szeged, Hungary.

Released in April, SAME DIFFERENCE marks Swae Lee's first official solo studio album and showcases his versatility across melodic rap and genre-blending production. 'SUITCASE' is one of several collaborations across the 16-track project, which also features appearances from Post Malone, Jhené Aiko, NAV, Rich The Kid and Slim Jxmmi. The album also includes previously released singles 'FLAMMABLE,' 'DON'T EVEN CALL' featuring Rich The Kid and 'MURAL' featuring Jhené Aiko.

SAME DIFFERENCE follows a milestone year for Swae. Rae Sremmurd's 'Black Beatles' earned Diamond certification ahead of the song's 10-year anniversary, while the duo's catalog has experienced renewed momentum as fans revisit the 2016 cultural moment surrounding the record. Swae also holds a 2x Diamond certification for his Grammy-nominated collaboration with Post Malone, 'Sunflower.'

Tracklist

1. TOMATO TOMÁTO (SAME DIFFERENCE)

2. NO CALL NO SHOW FEAT. NAV

3. EVERYONE WANTS

4. THE GOSPEL

5. MURAL FEAT. JHENE AIKO

6. SIDE EYE

7. E OFF EMOTION

8. SUITCASE FEAT. FRENCH MONTANA

9. DON'T EVEN CALL FEAT. RICH THE KID

10. FLAMMABLE

11. FAV/ANNA

12. SNEAKIER

13. RAISING AWARENESS

14. WORKING REMOTE FEAT. SLIM JXMMI

15. VIOLET

16. TAKE MY HEART FEAT. POST MALONE

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...