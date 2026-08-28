AZ Chike Releases LOOK LIKE MY MAMA Single Feat. Tyler, The Creator

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AZ Chike has released his new single 'Look Like My Mama' via Warner Records. The track features and is produced by Tyler, The Creator.

The two West Coast rappers trade verses, each pushing the other to match their energy. Tyler bursts out of the gate with no hesitation, his classic, intense lyricism immediately hooking the listener, and Chike fires back with a bouncy flow and sharper cadence. The back-and-forth format keeps the momentum relentless from the first bar to the last, backed by a deep bass and infectious beats. The single arrives with a music video directed by Stacking Memories.

'Look Like My Mama' follows Chike's latest single 'Packed Up,' produced by Hit-Boy. 'Packed Up' marked Chike's first solo offering from his Warner Records backed album No Rest For The Wicked, set to arrive September 18.

Earlier this week, Chike announced his first-ever solo headlining tour, sponsored by Monster Energy — 'Monster Energy Outbreak' Presents: AZ Chike – No Rest For The Wicked. The tour kicks off in North America on October 5th in Houston, TX and hits major cities including Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and more, before wrapping up on November 9th in Seattle, WA. Tickets go on sale Friday, 8/28, at 10 am local time at OutbreakPresents.com.

Chike recently collaborated with 6LACK and Leon Thomas for their song 'All That Matters,' showcasing yet another side of his artistic range. Over the last year, Chike has become one of the most sought-after collaborators in hip-hop, appearing next to artists including Hit-Boy, Ray Vaughn, Rucci, Peysoh, and more. Chike's profile reached new heights following his standout performance on 'peekaboo,' appearing on Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-Award winning album GNX, introducing his unmistakable style to audiences worldwide.

AZ Chike entered 2026 landing on multiple 'Artists to Watch' and 'Most Anticipated' lists while continuing to earn praise from critics, tastemakers, and fans alike. Following a breakout performance at Camp Flog Gnaw last year and a string of high-profile releases, he has emerged as one of the defining voices of a new era in Los Angeles rap.

AZ Chike No Rest For The Wicked 2026 Tour Dates

10/05 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

10/07 — Dallas, TX — RBC

10/10 — Atlanta, GA — Purgatory @ Masquerade

10/13 — Carrboro, NC — Cat's Cradle

10/15 — Washington, DC — Songbyrd

10/16 — New York, NY — SOB's

10/17 — Philadelphia, PA — Kung Fu Necktie

10/20 — Chicago, IL — Subterranean

10/21 — Detroit, MI — El Club

10/23 — Denver, CO — Mariqus

10/25 — Las Vegas, NV — The Wall @ Area15

10/28 — Phoenix, AZ — Valley Bar

10/29 — San Diego, CA — HOB Voodoo Room

11/01 — Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room

11/03 — Los Angeles, CA — The Roxy

11/04 — Sacramento, CA — Starlet Room @ Harlows

11/05 — San Francisco, CA — Brick & Mortar

11/07 — Berkeley, CA — Cornerstone

11/08 — Portland, OR — Holocene

11/09 — Seattle, WA — Barboza

About AZ Chike

For years, AZ Chike has been one of Los Angeles rap's best-kept secrets. Today, he's one of its most undeniable stars. Raised throughout South Central, Watts, Compton, and Long Beach, Chike's music reflects the diversity, grit, and innovation of modern Los Angeles. He first broke through during the city's street-rap resurgence with records like 'Burn Rubber Again,' quickly building a devoted following through an endless stream of projects, collaborations, and viral moments. His ascent accelerated through a breakout appearance on ScHoolboy Q's Blue Lips, a scene-stealing performance during Kendrick Lamar's historic The Pop Out concert, and his contribution to Lamar's GNX standout 'Peekaboo,' which later became part of the Super Bowl LIX halftime show conversation.

Known for balancing street records with introspective storytelling, Chike now enters his biggest chapter yet with his forthcoming Warner Records debut album, No Rest For The Wicked. The project serves as both a culmination of nearly a decade of work and the beginning of a new era.

Photo Credit: Ro.Lexx



Photo Credit: Ro.Lexx

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