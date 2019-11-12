Jessie Reyez Announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist

Apple Music today announced Toronto based singer-songwriter and emerging global superstar Jessie Reyez as the latest addition to its Up Next program, Apple Music's monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent.

Apple Music has supported Reyez since the early days of her streaming career, dating back to August of 2016 when her song "Figures" was premiered by Zane Lowe on Beats 1 and was immediately featured on an array of popular Apple Music playlists, including: New Music Daily, R&B Now, and The New Toronto. Reyez' music has been Shazamed in over 180 countries around the world and cracked Shazam's Top 25 Global Chart for the first time in April 2019 with her track "Great One" which peaked at No. 11. Reyez also appeared Shazam's Top 25 charts in the US and Canada with "Figures." Reyez has received over 325 Million streams on Apple Music to date and is the first Canadian female to be named an Up Next artist.

"Honestly, Apple is a giant -- I'm working to be one -- so I appreciate them putting me on their shoulders as the next Up Next artist," said Reyez.

"I've been intrigued by Jessie Reyez since I saw her perform an acoustic version of 'Figures' on her guitar back in 2016, and her growth since then has been incredible to watch," said Apple Music host Nadeska Alexis. "In addition to her raw talent, the honesty in her songwriting makes her extremely relatable. On 'Far Away' for example, she tackles something as universal as romantic relationships and as culturally important as immigration with ease."

Reyez debuted her RIAA certified-gold single "Imported" with 6LACK this spring, from her highly anticipated forthcoming studio album, slated for release early next year via FMLY / Island Records. Her most recent single, "Far Away" and it's poignant video, received vast critical acclaim from the likes of Variety, Rolling Stone, CBS News, FADER, Complex, Toronto Star, Exclaim!, and more. Last year's monumental accomplishments included a sold-out 30-date tour and the Fall 2018 release of her EP, Being Human in Public. Reyez has collaborated with Eminem, Daniel Caesar, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi and Karol G and has co-writing credits on Dua Lipa's hit song "One Kiss" with Calvin Harris and "Promises" with Calvin Harris and Sam Smith. She was inducted to the Canada Walk of Fame in 2018 and won a Juno earlier this year for R&B / Soul Recording of the Year.

Reyez' Up Next short shot on iPhone 11 comes to Apple Music exclusively today. In the film, Reyez tells Apple Music she feels more comfortable expressing herself through her highly personal approach to R&B and hip-hop, or, as she puts it, "I like to sing about s I don't like to talk about."

In her interview on Apple Music's Beats 1, she talks to Nadeska about how busking sharpened her craft, the rawness inherent in her lyrics, and which song she had to emotionally prepare her family for.

On November 21st, Jessie will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as part of Apple Music's Up Next program.

The latest music from Jessie Reyez, along with that of her Up Next peers, is available now on the Apple Music Up Next Playlist.





Related Articles View More Music Stories