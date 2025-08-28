Jessie J Reschedules UK and European Tour; November US Tour Canceled

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to ongoing health issues, West End alum Jessie J has rescheduled her forthcoming UK and European Tour and canceled her US Tour. Her UK and European dates have moved from October 2025 to new dates in April 2026. Refunds for the November 2025 US Tour will be processed automatically.

"Unfortunately I have to have a second surgery - nothing too serious but it has to be done by the end of this year. This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I’m so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed," the performer said.

The No Secrets Tour was set to kick off in Amsterdam on October 8th, with Jessie J performing 18 dates across the UK, Europe and US, including a sold-out show at The London Palladium on October 21st.

OCTOBER 2025 SHOWS

8/10/25 Amsterdam Paradiso now moved to 21/04/26

10/10/25 Paris La Cigale now moved to 26/04/26

11/10/25 Cologne E-Werk now moved to 23/04/26

13/10/25 Brussels La Madeleine now moved to 22/04/26

15/10/25 Glasgow SEC Armadillo now moved to 14/04/26

16/10/25 Leeds o2 Academy now moved to 11/04/26

18/10/25 Birmingham Symphony Hall now moved to 07/04/26

19/10/25 Manchester Albert Hall now moved to 13/04/26

21/10/25 London The Palladium now moved to 08/04/26

ABOUT JESSIE J

Jessie J (born Jessica Ellen Cornish) is a BRIT award-winning and Grammy-nominated British singer-songwriter. Jessie J began her career in musical theatre, performing in Whistle Down the Wind on the West End at age 11. Having sold over 20 million records worldwide, she first rose to international fame with her debut album Who You Are (2011), which yielded six Top 10 smashes including "Price Tag," "Domino," and "Who You Are."

Her subsequent albums, including Alive (2013), Sweet Talker (2014) - which featured the diamond-selling global hit ‘Bang Bang’ with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, and R.O.S.E. (2018), showcase her artistic evolution. Jessie J is also recognized for her work as a songwriter, penning hits for other artists (Miley Cyrus ‘Party In The USA’), which has also received diamond status, and for her participation in television shows such as The Voice UK and The Singer (China), where she won first place in 2018.

Earlier this year, Jessie J appeared at the BAFTA Television Awards with a performance of power-ballad ‘The Award Goes To’, her first television performance in six years.

Photo credit: Ashley Osborn