Jessie G Honors Her Wedding Day With New 'Timeless' Music Video

Singer-songwriter, Jessie G, just released the music video for her latest single "Timeless" with premieres by Country Rebel and The Country Network. The song was written to honor her wedding day and the video adds another emotional layer to the song with real footage from her destination wedding in Destin, Fla.



Although this song is slightly more sentimental than her previous work, Jessie G sticks to her punk rock n' roll roots with shots of her singing into a microphone in her wedding dress in front of a full band. She is not afraid to be herself and this video captures a more personal aspect of her character in an authentically Jessie G way.



"This song is such a great introduction to the new chapter in my music and my life. I've always been very rock n' roll and country. I feel like I've authentically captured that with all my new music coming out," says Jessie.



The "Timeless" video will pull at your heartstrings, spark old memories and make viewers hopeful for the future. After garnering millions of views on her previous single, "Army Ranger" and a feature in Rolling Stone, Jessie G is becoming a powerful force in country music. It seems like the perfect time to release her "Timeless" video. In addition to The Country Network, you can catch the video on CMT.com, Heartland's 3rd Shift and Country Music Today, Boots & Guitars, CMCTVUSA.com and many more. Watch the music video here: