Jesse Welles Shares 'Under The Powerlines 2026' Tour Dates

Jesse Welles has announced his Spring "Under The Powerlines" 2026 tour of the United States. The tour will kick off on February 23 in Knoxville, with shows in cities including Nashville, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Port Chester, and more (full dates below). Tickets for all these new dates will go on sale on Friday, August 22 at 10am local time here.

Jesse Welles recently announced his fifth studio album, Devil’s Den, which will be released this Friday. The album was performed and produced entirely by Welles over five days in a cabin in the Ozarks and follows his fourth studio album Pilgrim. Listen to Devil’s Den beginning August 22nd here.

Welles’s “Middle” tour of the United States and the EU/UK starts this October and all shows are currently sold out. Welles will also perform at Farm Aid on September 20 and made his debut at Newport Folk Festival this year. Tickets for all current dates are available here.

Jesse Welles was nominated for “Emerging Act of the Year” at the 2025 Americana Awards. Welles has gone viral by performing stripped-down, acoustic songs often played to a smartphone camera in the Arkansas wilderness where he was raised and currently resides.

Over the past decade, he launched his eponymous band, Welles, releasing music and touring incessantly. He logged 280 shows in a year, canvassing North America and Europe alongside the likes of Royal Blood, Highly Suspect, Greta Van Fleet, and Dead Sara.

JESSE WELLES TOUR

Sep 20, 2025 Farm Aid 40 Minneapolis, MN

Oct 18, 2025 Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON Sold Out

Oct 23, 2025 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL Sold Out

Oct 24, 2025 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL Sold Out

Oct 29, 2025 The Ogden Theatre Denver, CO Sold Out

Oct 30, 2025 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO Sold Out

Nov 4, 2025 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA Sold Out

Nov 5, 2025 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA Sold Out

Nov 13, 2025 The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA Sold Out

Nov 14, 2025 Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA Sold Out

Nov 20, 2025 Webster Hall New York, NY Sold Out

Nov 21, 2025 Webster Hall New York, NY Sold Out

Dec 5, 2025 3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland

Dec 7, 2025 Old Fruitmarket Glasgow, Scotland Sold Out

Dec 8, 2025 Club Academy Manchester, UK Sold Out

Dec 9, 2025 Electric Ballroom London, United Kingdom Sold Out

Dec 11, 2025 Melkweg MAX Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dec 13, 2025 Amager Bio Copenhagen, DK

Dec 15, 2025 Metropol Berlin, Germany

Feb 23, 2026 Bijou Theatre Knoxville, TN

Feb 24, 2026 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Feb 25, 2026 The Eastern Atlanta, GA

Feb 27, 2026 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC

Feb 28, 2026 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC

Mar 1, 2026 9:30 Club Washington, DC

Mar 4, 2026 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Mar 6, 2026 Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA

Mar 7, 2026 The Capitol Theatre Portchester, NY

Mar 8, 2026 Massey Hall Toronto, ON

Mar 10, 2026 The Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI

Mar 11, 2026 The Sylvee Madison, WI

Mar 12, 2026 First Ave. Minneapolis, MN

Mar 17, 2026 Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID

Mar 19, 2026 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC

Mar 20, 2026 McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

Mar 21, 2026 The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA

Mar 22, 2026 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

Mar 24, 2026 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

Mar 26, 2026 Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX

Mar 27, 2026 Longhorn Ballroom Dallas, TX

Mar 28, 2026 JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR

Photo Credit: Hannah Gray Hall