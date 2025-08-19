 tracker
Jesse Welles Shares 'Under The Powerlines 2026' Tour Dates

Tickets for all these new dates will go on sale on Friday, August 22 at 10am local time.

Jesse Welles has announced his Spring "Under The Powerlines" 2026 tour of the United States. The tour will kick off on February 23 in Knoxville, with shows in cities including Nashville, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Port Chester, and more (full dates below). Tickets for all these new dates will go on sale on Friday, August 22 at 10am local time here

Jesse Welles recently announced his fifth studio album, Devil’s Den, which will be released this Friday. The album was performed and produced entirely by Welles over five days in a cabin in the Ozarks and follows his fourth studio album Pilgrim. Listen to Devil’s Den beginning August 22nd here.

Welles’s “Middle” tour of the United States and the EU/UK starts this October and all shows are currently sold out. Welles will also perform at Farm Aid on September 20 and made his debut at Newport Folk Festival this year. Tickets for all current dates are available here.

Jesse Welles was nominated for “Emerging Act of the Year” at the 2025 Americana Awards. Welles has gone viral by performing stripped-down, acoustic songs often played to a smartphone camera in the Arkansas wilderness where he was raised and currently resides. 

Over the past decade, he launched his eponymous band, Welles, releasing music and touring incessantly. He logged 280 shows in a year, canvassing North America and Europe alongside the likes of Royal Blood, Highly Suspect, Greta Van Fleet, and Dead Sara. 

JESSE WELLES TOUR 

Sep 20, 2025            Farm Aid 40                                      Minneapolis, MN

Oct 18, 2025             Danforth Music Hall                         Toronto, ON Sold Out

Oct 23, 2025             Thalia Hall                                         Chicago, IL Sold Out

Oct 24, 2025             Thalia Hall                                         Chicago, IL Sold Out

Oct 29, 2025             The Ogden Theatre                         Denver, CO Sold Out

Oct 30, 2025             Ogden Theatre                                 Denver, CO Sold Out

Nov 4, 2025              The Fillmore                                      San Francisco, CA Sold Out

Nov 5, 2025              The Fillmore                                      San Francisco, CA Sold Out

Nov 13, 2025            The Belasco Theater                       Los Angeles, CA Sold Out

Nov 14, 2025            Belasco Theater                               Los Angeles, CA Sold Out

Nov 20, 2025            Webster Hall                                     New York, NY Sold Out

Nov 21, 2025            Webster Hall                                     New York, NY Sold Out

Dec 5, 2025              3Olympia Theatre                            Dublin, Ireland

Dec 7, 2025              Old Fruitmarket                                Glasgow, Scotland Sold Out

Dec 8, 2025              Club Academy                                  Manchester, UK Sold Out

Dec 9, 2025              Electric Ballroom                           London, United Kingdom Sold Out

Dec 11, 2025            Melkweg MAX                                  Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dec 13, 2025            Amager Bio                                       Copenhagen, DK

Dec 15, 2025            Metropol                                            Berlin, Germany

Feb 23, 2026            Bijou Theatre                                  Knoxville, TN

Feb 24, 2026            Ryman Auditorium                        Nashville, TN

Feb 25, 2026            The Eastern                                     Atlanta, GA

Feb 27, 2026            The Orange Peel                            Asheville, NC

Feb 28, 2026            The Fillmore Charlotte                 Charlotte, NC

Mar 1, 2026              9:30 Club                                          Washington, DC

Mar 4, 2026              The Fillmore Philadelphia           Philadelphia, PA

Mar 6, 2026              Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA

Mar 7, 2026              The Capitol Theatre                      Portchester, NY

Mar 8, 2026              Massey Hall                                     Toronto, ON

Mar 10, 2026            The Majestic Theatre                    Detroit, MI

Mar 11, 2026            The Sylvee                                       Madison, WI

Mar 12, 2026            First Ave.                                          Minneapolis, MN

Mar 17, 2026            Treefort Music Hall                        Boise, ID

Mar 19, 2026            Commodore Ballroom                  Vancouver, BC

Mar 20, 2026            McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

Mar 21, 2026            The UC Theatre                              Berkeley, CA

Mar 22, 2026            The Observatory North Park      San Diego, CA

Mar 24, 2026            The Van Buren                                Phoenix, AZ

Mar 26, 2026            Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater     Austin, TX

Mar 27, 2026            Longhorn Ballroom                       Dallas, TX

Mar 28, 2026            JJ's Live                                           Fayetteville, AR

Photo Credit: Hannah Gray Hall


