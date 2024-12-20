Jesse Dayton Unveils Spring Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Heading into the New Year with a bang, Jesse Dayton has announced a highly anticipated

Spring Tour while reviving the untamed spirit of the legendary Road Kings with a pair of special reunion shows. Fans can get a taste of the Road Kings' razor-sharp blend of punk energy and rockabilly swagger with “Never Be Untrue”, a recently released live single now streaming on all platforms.

The Road Kings weren’t just a band—they were a movement. With a sound that tore through the late ‘90s Texas underground, they became the hard-driving antidote to slick, over-polished rock, leaving a trail of sweat-drenched stages and blistering riffs wherever they played. Jesse Dayton is reuniting with original members Jason Burns and Eric Tucker for two electrifying holiday shows at Houston’s Continental Club on December 27 and 28.



This is more than a reunion—it's a resurrection of a sound and spirit that still hits harder than ever. Fans can expect the same fire that made the Road Kings notorious for “living on the edge and blazing trails where others feared to tread.”

Before the Road Kings light up Houston, Jesse Dayton wraps up 2024 on the I Hear Thunder Tour with blues titan Tab Benoit. For Dayton, this run is more than just a tour—it’s a reunion.

“Man, playing these shows with Tab has been like coming full circle,” says Dayton. “We go way back. He’s one of the most soulful players I’ve ever shared a stage with, and I’m grateful he brought me along for this ride. Fans are getting one hell of a night with both of us up there.”

Jesse Dayton rolls straight into the New Year with his Spring Tour, bringing his signature mix of roadhouse blues, honky-tonk grit, and electrified roots to stages across the country. From Phoenix to Seattle, and even aboard the Outlaw Country Cruise, Dayton will deliver the kind of raw, no-frills performance that has defined his career.



Fresh off the success of his critically acclaimed album The Hard Way Blues, Dayton continues to prove why he’s one of American music’s most authentic voices. The album, produced by Shooter Jennings, debuted at #2 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart earlier this year and solidified Dayton’s reputation for blending punk attitude, Southern roots, and gritty storytelling.

TOUR DATES

Tab Benoit’s I Hear Thunder Tour Featuring Jesse Dayton (Opener)

Dec 20 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

Dec 21 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse



Road Kings Holiday Reunion Shows:

Dec 27 – Houston, TX – Continental Club

Dec 28 – Houston, TX – Continental Club



Jesse Dayton Spring Tour

Feb 22–28 – Miami, FL – Outlaw Country Cruise

Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Rhythm Room

Mar 15 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

Mar 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Peppermint Club

Mar 18 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Siren

Mar 21 – Portland, OR – Mission Theater

Mar 22 – Seattle, WA – Conor Byrne Pub

Mar 23 – Tacoma, WA – Jazz Bones

May 2 – New Orleans, LA – Broadside (w/J.D. Simo & Luther Dickinson)

Comments