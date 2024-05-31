Jesse Dayton Releases New Album 'The Hard Way Blues'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Outlaw country and punk rock virtuoso Jesse Dayton celebrates the release of his highly anticipated album, The Hard Way Blues, out now on Hardcharger/ Blue Élan Records. Following the electrifying success of the Grammy-nominated Death Wish Blues project with Samantha Fish, Dayton is ready to chart his own path with new music and a major tour.

The Hard Way Blues is a deeper dive into Dayton's blues roots, produced by the acclaimed Shooter Jennings. The album's focus track, "Ballad of Boyd Elder," pays tribute to the beloved West Texas artist best known for designing the Eagles’ album covers. Accompanied by Dayton’s most ambitious video to date, premiered today on Rolling Stone, this carefree song captures the essence of a true Texas hero.

Dayton stands tall among Texas’ outlaw music legends, celebrated for his masterful guitar prowess and innovative style. He has seamlessly merged Texas Rockabilly and Country with Punk Rock through his band, the Road Kings, and has collaborated with icons like Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. His diverse career spans genres, including punk with X and soundtracks for Rob Zombie’s horror films.



The Hard Way Blues is crafted with the meticulous touch of Grammy-winning producer Shooter Jennings. Recorded in Hollywood, the album draws from timeless Americana influences, inspired by the raw authenticity of '70s Dylan, the soulful melodies of Texas blues, and legendary guitar sounds from Freddie King to Jimmy Page. Dayton’s storytelling prowess shines, akin to Ray Wylie Hubbard or Townes Van Zandt, refining his signature rowdy sound into an irresistibly melodic collection of American music.



Dayton, fresh off a triumphant tour in Australia with Fish, looks back with gratitude at their collaboration. "What an amazing experience joining Samantha for Death Wish Blues has been," says Dayton. "Not everyone would have been comfortable sharing their stage, but with us, it felt natural and epic. Samantha is a badass and I look forward to our next time onstage together. She’s like family to me.”



Their partnership began in January 2022 when Fish attended a Dayton performance in New Orleans, sparking a creative synergy that led to their Grammy-nominated album and extensive world tours. With this chapter closing, Dayton returns his focus to his solo career, kicking off his Road to Redemption record release tour in Carlsbad, NM, on June 7th. The tour runs through October, with additional dates soon to be announced.



This fall, Dayton will present a new supergroup, the Texas Headhunters, featuring himself and fellow Texas guitar marvels Ian Moore and Johnny Moeller. Together, they will channel the spirit of ZZ Top's Tres Hombres, promising exciting new music and tour dates following the success of their debut performance in April.



Don’t miss the chance to see Jesse Dayton on his Road to Redemption Tour this summer. Visit Jesse Dayton’s website for tour dates and more information.

ROAD TO REDEMPTION TOUR DATES:

6/1/24 - Houston, TX - Cactus Music In-Store

6/7/24 - Carlsbad, NM - Cavern Fest

6/8/24 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewing

6/11/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room

6/12/24 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

6/14/24 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Backstage

6/15/24 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Live Oak Music Fest

6/16/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

6/19/24 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

6/21/24 - Portland, OR - The Showdown

6/22/24 - Prosser, WA -Vintner’s Village

6/23/24 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge

7/19/24 - Ruidoso, NM - Downshift Brewing Company

8/2/24 - Billings, MT - Yee-Haw Hee-Haw

Photo credit: Ray Redding

