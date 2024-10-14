Jenna Raine Unveils New Version of Hit Single 'Roses' Featuring Avery Anna

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising pop artist Jenna Raine shares a fresh new version of “Roses”—her latest viral hit that’s surged across social media since its release in August—featuring Nashville singer-songwriter Avery Anna.

“Avery is one of my dearest friends, and I’ve always dreamed that we would get to work together,” Jenna shares. “I genuinely obsess over her music and her phenomenal voice. Avery’s vocals brought new life to “Roses,” and when I heard her verse, my jaw was on the floor! I’m so honored to have her as a part of this record.”

“Roses”—which has garnered a staggering 330 million views across platforms and more than 12 million streams to date—is just the latest buzzing single from Jenna. She previously inspired viral TikTok trends with her hit singles “It Is What It Is” and “see you later (ten years),” which have amassed more than 190 million streams. These breakout moments earned Jenna a performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs Block Party, garnered buzz from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and V Magazine, and landed her on the cover of Girls' Life Magazine. Most recently, she collaborated with Joshua Bassett on "Don't Let Me Down."

Photo Credit: Megan Edgemond

