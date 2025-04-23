Jeezy to Embark on 'TM:101 Live' Symphonic Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum selling recording artist, author and entrepreneur JEEZY has announced TM:101 Live - a black-tie symphonic tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the RIAA 2x Platinum Certified Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. Produced by GRAMMY and EMMY Award winner Adam Blackstone, the show will be conducted by renowned bassist & composer Derrick Hodge with the Color of Noize Orchestra and feature DJ Drama as a special guest. Kicking off in Miami on June 27th, the 23-city tour will make stops in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, New York and more before wrapping up in Detroit on September 12th. Tickets can be purchased here with a presale on April 24 and general on sale on April 25.

Throughout the tour, Jeezy will be performing alongside a symphony orchestra, reimagining his iconic debut album with a classical twist. The tour announcement follows the success of Jeezy’s 2023 sold-out show alongside the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary, Jeezy is also treating fans to a special 20th anniversary edition of Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, exclusive merch and partnerships, community events and engagements, a custom built SiriusXM channel, immersive experiences, men's health initiatives and more.

Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, Jeezy’s Def Jam label debut album, immortalized trap music and debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Rap and R&B Charts, as well as No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Garnering critical acclaim and regarded as a classic album, TM101 featured singles, such as the triple-platinum No. 1 hit “Soul Survivor” feat. Akon and “Go Crazy” feat. JAY-Z.

TM101: Live Dates Below:

Jun 27 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center



Jun 28 - New York, NY - Apollo Theater



Jul 11 - Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium



Jul 12 - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center



Jul 18 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall



Jul 19 - Nashville, TN - Tennessee Performing Arts Center



Jul 25 – Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre



Jul 26 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre



Aug 1 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore



Aug 2 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts



Aug 8 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre



Aug 9 – Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre



Aug 15 - Richmond, VA – Altria Theater



Aug 16 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre



Aug 22 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center Walt Disney Theater



Aug 23 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theatre



Aug 28 - Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park



Aug 29 – Houston, TX - Sarofim Hall



Aug 31 - Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall



Sept 5 - Cincinnati, OH - Aronoff Center for the Arts



Sept 6 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic



Sept 7 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC)



Sept 12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

About Jeezy:

Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins is a multi-platinum artist, author, entrepreneur, and cultural trailblazer credited as a pioneer of trap music. With more than a dozen RIAA gold, platinum, and multi-platinum hits, over 6.5 billion catalog streams, and nearly 1 billion YouTube channel views, Jeezy’s impact on hip-hop spans two decades. 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of his seminal RIAA 2x Platinum Certified Def Jam debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which cemented his legacy. Jeezy followed up with chart-topping albums including: TM 102: The Inspiration, The Recession, TM 103: Hustlerz Ambition, and Seen It All:The Autobiography.

His debut memoir, Adversity for Sale, became a New York Times bestseller and Audible’s 2023 Audiobook of the Year, inspiring readers with his powerful story of perseverance and purpose. With over 15 million followers across social media, Jeezy remains a force in music, business, and culture.

