Jeezy to Embark on 'TM:101 Live' Symphonic Tour

Kicking off in Miami on June 27th, the 23-city tour will make stops in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, New York, and more.
Multi-platinum selling recording artist, author and entrepreneur JEEZY has announced TM:101 Live - a black-tie symphonic tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the RIAA 2x Platinum Certified Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. Produced by GRAMMY and EMMY Award winner Adam Blackstone, the show will be conducted by renowned bassist & composer Derrick Hodge with the Color of Noize Orchestra and feature DJ Drama as a special guest. Kicking off in Miami on June 27th, the 23-city tour will make stops in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, New York and more before wrapping up in Detroit on September 12th. Tickets can be purchased here with a presale on April 24 and general on sale on April 25.
Throughout the tour, Jeezy will be performing alongside a symphony orchestra, reimagining his iconic debut album with a classical twist. The tour announcement follows the success of Jeezy’s 2023 sold-out show alongside the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
To commemorate the 20th anniversary, Jeezy is also treating fans to a special 20th anniversary edition of Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, exclusive merch and partnerships, community events and engagements, a custom built SiriusXM channel, immersive experiences, men's health initiatives and more.
Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, Jeezy’s Def Jam label debut album, immortalized trap music and debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Rap and R&B Charts, as well as No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Garnering critical acclaim and regarded as a classic album, TM101 featured singles, such as the triple-platinum No. 1 hit “Soul Survivor” feat. Akon and “Go Crazy” feat. JAY-Z.
Jun 27 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center
Jun 28 - New York, NY - Apollo Theater
Jul 11 - Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
Jul 12 - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
Jul 18 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
Jul 19 - Nashville, TN - Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Jul 25 – Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
Jul 26 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
Aug 1 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore
Aug 2 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Aug 8 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Aug 9 – Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
Aug 15 - Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
Aug 16 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
Aug 22 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center Walt Disney Theater
Aug 23 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theatre
Aug 28 - Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
Aug 29 – Houston, TX - Sarofim Hall
Aug 31 - Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall
Sept 5 - Cincinnati, OH - Aronoff Center for the Arts
Sept 6 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
Sept 7 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC)
Sept 12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins is a multi-platinum artist, author, entrepreneur, and cultural trailblazer credited as a pioneer of trap music. With more than a dozen RIAA gold, platinum, and multi-platinum hits, over 6.5 billion catalog streams, and nearly 1 billion YouTube channel views, Jeezy’s impact on hip-hop spans two decades. 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of his seminal RIAA 2x Platinum Certified Def Jam debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which cemented his legacy. Jeezy followed up with chart-topping albums including: TM 102: The Inspiration, The Recession, TM 103: Hustlerz Ambition, and Seen It All:The Autobiography.
His debut memoir, Adversity for Sale, became a New York Times bestseller and Audible’s 2023 Audiobook of the Year, inspiring readers with his powerful story of perseverance and purpose. With over 15 million followers across social media, Jeezy remains a force in music, business, and culture.
Videos