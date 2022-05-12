Jazz Punk Group Joy on Fire Releases 'Happy Holidays' Off of Upcoming LP

Jazz punk outfit Joy on Fire is set to release a new track, "Happy Holidays," on Wednesday, May 18th. The drop is off of their forthcoming new album States Of America (out on June 11th). While other previously released singles / music videos from States Of America like "Anger and Decency" and "Selfies" have longer and proggier song structures, "Happy Hollidays" gets right to the point, wasting no time before hitting you with the dynamic interplay of guitarist / bassist John Paul Carillo and saxophonist Anna Meadors, all tied together by the deadpan spoken world lyricism of frontman Dan Gutstein.

Other previously released tracks that are on the new LP States Of America include "Thunderdome", which was originally premiered on Bob Boilen's NPR All Songs Considered, and album opener "Uh Huh", which has a music video that was an official selection at fourteen film festivals worldwide, including the LA Rocks Film Festival and London Rocks Film Festival, and was a winner at the Obskuur Ghent Film Festival in Belgium.

States Of America will be released in full on June 11th, 2022.