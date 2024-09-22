Jaz Karis Releases Debut Full-Length Album, 'SAFE FLIGHT'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South London R&B artist Jaz Karis has dropped her brand new debut, full length album SAFE FLIGHT via MNRK Music Group. Listen to the album across all streaming platforms HERE and watch the music video for the album's focus track, “LOVE ME,” below. SAFE FLIGHT vinyl is now available for purchase HERE.

SAFE FLIGHT Tracklist

1) NOSTALGIA [Intro]

2) LYTM

3) TEQUILA [ft. Reekado Banks]

4) SUNSET BLVD

5) TALK ABOUT IT

6) MET YOU AT A BAR [ft. Tone Stith]

7) WATER [Interlude]

8) SIMS CASTAWAY [ft. Juls]

9) CHILL ON ME [ft. June Freedom]

10) 2242

11) NICE GIRLS [ft. Mahalia]

12) LOVE ME

13) PRAYER

The debut album, SAFE FLIGHT, takes its name from the messages Jaz receives from family when setting off on international work adventures, recording in LA, shooting music videos in Barbados, partying in Ghana, and returning home to her roots in London. SAFE FLIGHT finds an accomplished, assured artist reflecting on where she's been and ready to step up to the next level. At once soulful, vibey and poignant, this is an album about embracing possibility, admitting mistakes, and trusting the process.

On the album, Jaz notes: “I am so proud and so happy to announce my debut album SAFE FLIGHT. The whole concept of this album came to me whilst I was working in LA. This past year or so I have traveled back and forth between London & Los Angeles so much that I hadn't realized how much my life was changing before my eyes. The title SAFE FLIGHT felt fitting due to the amount of times I had heard it this past year, it also felt like I was embarking on a new journey which is exactly what this album has been for me. The majority of this album was created in Los Angeles, bar a few songs made in other places such as New York City, Atlanta & Texas. With only one song being created at home in London, it felt like I really had begun a new chapter in life with this body of work. I wanted the features to also reflect my travels & I'm so fortunate to have had so many stellar artists from across the globe collaborate with me on this. The music also goes into different worlds, but I would like to think that soul runs throughout every song, making them all feel like a flowing body of work. From me to anybody listening, I hope you have a safe flight.”

The music video for "LOVE ME" is a raw and evocative visual experience. Filmed in a water-filled cave, Karis stands as the focal point in this natural setting. Reflections, shadows, and natural lighting add to the dynamics of each frame. The imagery, grainy and dark in color, perfectly mirror the mood of the song. The contrast of Karis, dressed in white against the moody aquatic environment, is striking. As Karis sings the gentle chorus, “Even if you don't love me, I'm good on God,” a message of healing becomes clear. The video, though simple, beautifully complements the emotions conveyed in the song, creating a harmony between visual and auditory expression.

Late last month it was announced that Jaz will be hosting two ‘SAFE FLIGHT - FROM LA TO LDN' shows in support of the album. The LA show will take place on Sunday, November 10th at The Peppermint Club with the London show occurring on Friday, November 22nd at Islington Assembly Hall. Tix can be purchased HERE for Los Angeles and HERE for London.

About Jaz Karis:

Jaz Karis needs no introduction. A key player in the UK's flourishing music scene, her widely-lauded COLORS performance of “Petty Lover” instantly established her as one of the most exciting emerging artists that year. As of today, the video has amassed over 16M+ views and stands as one of the channel's most acclaimed videos. It's been an upward trajectory since - 100M+ global streams, touring with the likes of RAYE, Tom Misch and Stonebwoy, and deservedly two sold-out headline shows of her own. In 2020 she shocked her fans and music lovers alike, revealed as the lead vocal on award-winning producer Juls' hit-track ‘Soweto Blues' - a moment which saw her step out of her comfort zone and into the world of Afrobeats and Soulful House. Delivering a maturer sound both vocally and sonically, her fourth EP ‘Dear Jaz' released in 2022, was an intentional leap forward from her earlier output. An introspective letter to the past, present and future version of herself, it was Jaz as she'd never been heard before.

It was destined that Jaz would become the musician she is today, having spent her youth in church choirs, playing the piano from as young as seven and performing for anyone who would listen. At home, she witnessed her parents' love of R&B, Soul and Soca - the likes of SWV, Barry White, Craig David and Chaka Khan would be blaring through the speakers - further igniting her love of music and forming the basis of her later artistry. Occupying a space between R&B, Soul, Amapiano and Afropop, Jaz's sound is refreshingly new yet intimately familiar which has earned her support from the likes of NME, Line of Best Fit, Clash, Wonderland and more. A talent that can't be ignored, stay tuned for more from Jaz Karis in 2024.

For more information on Jaz Karis, please visit:

Spotify | X | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

