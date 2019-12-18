Jauz Brings His Dangerous Waters Debut Performance Live to Virtual Entertainment Platform Wave

Esteemed DJ and producer Jauz teams up with entertainment technology company, Wave, to bring fans around the world into a kick-off show for the artist's major headlining tour, 'Dangerous Waters.' Taking place on January 8th from Wave Studio in LA, fans will get a wild, otherworldly preview of Jauz's tour and experience his new EP for the very first time. Jauz will transform into a real-time avatar and descend into the depths of "Dangerous Waters" for the worldwide premiere of his music, with visuals inspired by Jauz's longtime respect and affinity for: sharks!

Fans anywhere in the world can attend this special set via Jauz's YouTube and Twitch channels and will have access to play "games within the game" as the show happens.

During the Wave, Jauz will use key features of the platform to engage directly with fans, while debuting a few surprises that can be expected from his upcoming tour. Those attending via Jauz's YouTube and Twitch channels will have access to exclusive, interactive moments including the option to game play with the underwater visuals as the show happens.

"An underwater concert is the kind of mind-blowing world that virtual concerts empower. This Wave will be absolutely stunning - showcasing what's possible with game engine graphics and the creative drive to perform for fans in a totally interactive way," said Adam Arrigo, co-founder and CEO, Wave. "Jauz is a gamer who lives on sites like Twitch, so he's designed his Wave to embrace this live audience connection. We will see you in Dangerous Waters in the new year!"

To participate in this multi-channel live concert experience, fans can tune in through Jauz's Twitch and YouTube channels. For those who wish for a more immersive experience, they can virtually attend as their own avatar, using Wave's VR and PC desktop apps that are supported on Steam for HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality.

As an active participant on Twitch, Jauz has partnered with Twitch and Discord to host monthly "Demo Roulette" series this year, where he live streams monthly via his Twitch channel to give viewers the chance to co-produce a song together. For each episode of the series, Jauz selects a demo and work with the aspiring producer on his stream, letting fans watch the creative process.

Widely-known for commanding worldwide stages across the globe at Tomorrowland, Parookaville, EDC Japan, Coachella, and Ultra Music Festival, revered producer Jauz has embarked on multiple sold-out tours including the 'The Frenzy Tour' in 2016, 'Off The Deep End' in 2017 and 'The Wise & The Wicked', named after his #1 iTunes charting album in 2018. Jauz has continued to shine this year with an incredible viral moment at Coachella with his 'Baby Shark' remix, appeared on the annual with Shark Week program with special DJ sets during the Shark After Dark nightly program alongside actors Rob Riggle and Adam Devine, and was featured on a special edition of 'Cooking With Marshmello'. Jauz will embark on his 38-date Dangerous Waters tour beginning January 18th 2020 and will span across the US through March, all leading up to a special performance at Ultra Music Festival in Miami this Spring. You can still purchase remaining tickets for the Dangerous Waters tour through his website https://jauzofficial.com/

Stay tuned for more information from Jauz and Wave on the live virtual concert experience set to debut on January 8 and pre-save the Dangerous Waters EP now!





