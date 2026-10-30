Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Jasmin Stone Releases Dream-Pop EP BROKEN MOON
The seven-track project features lead singles "Love Me Hurt Me" and "Faceless", recorded in Stone's home studio.
Jasmin Stone has released her latest project, Broken Moon. Released via Jessicat Records, the new EP mixes romance, heartbreak, and gloomy illusion over the course of seven dream-pop tracks.
Available now via streaming platforms worldwide, Broken Moon captures the bittersweet illusion of closeness and distance, featuring tracks that explore visuals weaving together surrealism, innocence, and a touch of darkness, inviting listeners into a colorful, whimsical dreamworld infused with nostalgic undertones.
Recorded in Jasmin Stone's home studio over the course of the last couple of years, Broken Moon's tracks include a DIY approach to recording, with the songs still carrying a larger than life quality — specifically the club-influenced track 'Demian', which feels like the soundtrack to a 2am walk home from a night out.
Lead singles 'Love Me Hurt Me' and 'Faceless' are some of the main centerpieces of the EP, discussing the disconnect from reality that comes as a result of the digital world. Jasmin Stone's vocal notes have been compared to Lana Del Rey or Goldfrapp, while the production has been compared to artists like Air or The Mortal Coil.
Broken Moon - Tracklisting
1. BROKEN MOON
2. FACELESS
3. LOVE ME HURT ME
4. THAT PRINCESS
5. ECHO
6. DON'T WORRY
7. DEMIAN (BONUS TRACK. CLUB MIX)
Jasmin Stone is a songwriter, composer, and multimedia artist known for her cinematic approach to indie pop. She has worked extensively in film and television as a screen composer, weaving narrative elements and visual storytelling into her music.
Jasmin has won two songwriting honors with merits equivalent to ASCAP, and a National Academy Award for Cinema and Television for Best Original Score. She also won a songwriting competition judged by Coldplay producer Danton Supple. Her soundtrack work includes scoring an official documentary series on Ofra Haza, among other film and TV productions.
Jasmin co-wrote a track for DJ Offer Nissim which was featured in the opening act of Madonna's 2012 World Tour. Following initial European radio airplay across independent stations in France with her previous material, Jasmin's work bridges 80s synth pop nostalgia with vocal processing, delivering dark, atmospheric sonic worlds.
JASMIN STONE DIVES INTO GAMES LOVERS PLAY ON NEW EP BROKEN MOON OUT TODAY
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