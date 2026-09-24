Photos: Jasmin Stone Releases Dream-Pop Single 'Love Me Hurt Me'
The acclaimed composer and multimedia artist shares a new single via Jessicat Records ahead of the EP release.
Jasmin Stone has released 'Love Me Hurt Me,' a dream-pop single that combs through triumph and heartbreak. Available via digital platforms worldwide, the new single is the latest offering from Jessicat Records.
Dissecting the complicated world of fleeting romances and nights out with potential love interests, Jasmin Stone's new single is a painfully accurate testimony to modern dating. On 'Love Me Hurt Me,' Jasmin Stone describes the initial rush of adrenaline brought on by a one night stand and how that can swiftly veer towards estrangement and sadness. Lyrical and vocal notes reminiscent of Lana Del Rey shine through on this heartbreaking single, making it a perfect offering for those experiencing summertime (or at this point autumnal) sadness.
Jasmin Stone's outlandish video concepts and sonic inspirations read a bit like Bjork or This Mortal Coil, showcasing an artist that is ready to make an international splash. New single 'Love Me Hurt Me' and previous release 'Faceless' together create a compelling vision of what the forthcoming Broken Moon EP will look and sound like. While capturing the chase and the bittersweet illusion of distance and closeness, Broken Moon manages to land on a powerful note of optimism. The new EP is a formal invitation into a colorful, whimsical dreamworld infused with nostalgic undertones and will be unveiled on October 15th.
About Jasmin Stone
Jasmin Stone is an acclaimed multi award winning songwriter composer and multimedia artist renowned for her distinct cinematic approach to indie pop. With years of extensive experience in the film and television industry she has established herself as a highly prolific screen composer weaving deep narrative elements and striking visual storytelling into her musical creations.
Throughout her decorated career Jasmin's exceptional talent has earned significant national recognition including winning two prestigious songwriting honors with merits equivalent to ASCAP, and a National Academy Award for Cinema and Television for Best Original Score. She also won a songwriting competition judged by Coldplay producer, Danton Supple. Her notable soundtrack work includes scoring an official documentary series on the legendary international icon Ofra Haza among numerous other high profile film and TV productions.
Known for her multidisciplinary vision, Jasmin's artistic footprint spans evocative video art poetry and top tier musical collaborations on a global scale. She co-wrote a track for DJ Offer Nissim which was famously featured in the opening act of Madonna's 2012 World Tour. Following initial European radio airplay across independent stations in France with her previous material Jasmins Project seamlessly bridges lush 80s synth pop nostalgia with cutting edge vocal processing delivering dark atmospheric and unforgettable sonic worlds.
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