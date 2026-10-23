Whitney Whitney Releases 1.3 EP With New Single

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Whitney Whitney has released her new EP 1.3, the third installment in her EP series, available now via Atlantic Records. The piano-focused project is highlighted by its new single, 'Haven't Said Many I Love You's Yet,' produced by Justin Lucas (Khalid, The Revivalists, EXO).

Speaking about the new track, Whitney Whitney shares: 'This is my Bohemian Rhapsody. I know, a bold claim…but there are so many moving parts, tempo changes, key changes, theatrics, and dynamics. When I wrote it, I was thinking about how, at 23 years old, I had only truly been in love once, in high school. I felt behind. Unworthy, honestly. So I just poured it all out into the lyrics. It's my favorite song on my favorite EP, so I hope you enjoy it too.'

Further EP highlights include recent singles like 'Sherry Wine,' 'Lucky,' and the deeply personal 'All That It Is,' the latter two produced by the Los Angeles-based artist's frequent collaborator RISC (PinkPantheress, KATSEYE, Twenty One Pilots) and co-written with RISC and songwriter Cleo Tighe (ROSE, Reneé Rapp, David Guetta & Kim Petras). All three songs are accompanied by official visuals streaming now on YouTube.

1.3 marks a major turning point for Whitney following a challenging two-year period that saw her unexpectedly lose her voice as her career was gaining momentum. Now, after a profound journey of physical and mental recovery – one she shared candidly with fans on social media and in an exclusive interview with People Magazine – Whitney returns with renewed strength.

'I've been learning piano for the past year because of my deep love for this piano-driven EP, which was inspired by Elton John, classic rock, musical theater, and the way my dad used to play,' Whitney explains. 'I wanted to give this EP my roots, my full self, and the embodiment of my first-ever inspirations. It's extremely raw, unfiltered, and unapologetically me…though it was recorded through crazy vocal pain. I've recently shared how it has hurt to sing and talk for over two years, and these songs were written right in the eye of that storm. I would do one take of the choruses and then sadly have to stop because of how much pain I was in. BUT, this honestly inspires me MORE to heal every day. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do as I introduce this new side of me :).'

The new EP also follows what proved a landmark summer for Whitney, including her well-received festival debut at Chicago's Lollapalooza. Drawing a passionate crowd, her set featured standout renditions of 'All That It Is' alongside fan favorites like 'Isabelle' (touted by Billboard as an 'Editor's Pick' upon its premiere last December). Whitney subsequently gained millions of views across her festival content, causing her TikTok following alone to increase by 44%. The Lollapalooza performance was made even more memorable when a tiny frog hopped onto the stage during 'A Man Written By a Woman.' Whitney and her band played through seamlessly, turning the magical moment into an unforgettable career highlight.

About Whitney Whitney

Similar to the rush of writing freehand in a fit of inspiration, Whitney Whitney journals out loud through her songs – spilling intimate thoughts, bare emotions, and unapologetic truths onto an organic pop canvas, resulting in an orchestral sonic rollercoaster all her own. Growing up between Connecticut and Manhattan, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter developed a creative foundation built upon a love for Elton John, Fiona Apple, Regina Spektor, 80s pop, classical string arrangements, and more.

Between filling notebooks with ideas and poems, Whitney honed her voice through musical theater, cultivating a confident and charismatic presence. She quietly made waves with her original songs before signing with Atlantic Records, a moment that garnered her high-profile industry attention in outlets such as Variety and Billboard. Further named among PEOPLE's 'Talented Emerging Artists for Your Fall Playlist,' Whitney introduced the world to her inventive and inimitable approach to pop with last year's debut EP, 1.1.

Following the spring release of her EP, 1.2, she sustained her impressive momentum while quietly navigating the last stage of her two-year-long vocal difficulties and eventual recovery process. Now, with the long-awaited release of 1.3, Whitney Whitney continues to bring her expansive and engaging pop vision to life, following her own creative path without compromise.

Photo Credit: Sol Koi









Photo Credit: Sol Koi

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