Ari Abdul Shares New Single "NOBODY'S HERO" From Debut Album THE VOID

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Ari Abdul has shared 'NOBODY'S HERO,' the third single from her highly anticipated debut album, THE VOID, out November 13 on Slumbo Labs/RCA Records.

Abdul spoke on the track saying, ''NOBODY'S HERO' is about recognizing your own self-destructive behavior in others. This song is all about the helplessness of wanting to save someone while knowing you can't even save yourself. I was inspired by those who've come to me throughout the years for advice on the very things I was struggling with myself. 'NOBODY'S HERO' is a confession about being just as lost.'

Abdul has been offering fans glimpses of what's to come on the full project via a string of singles, increasingly exploring the complicated space where romance, desire and danger intersect. Those tracks include 'FMTYLM' which pulls listeners into with its hypnotic bassline and vocals that drift somewhere between a whisper and a warning, and drenched in reverb, the smoldering 'SEDUCTIVE,' preceded by 'EGO' and 'SO GOOD' which delved into the more volatile side of love - from the danger of a burgeoning relationship to jealousy and obsession. Meanwhile 'ENAMORED' was born out of loneliness and lovesickness while Abdul's girlfriend was away on tour.

Produced by Stint (Demi Lovato, Sabrina Claudio) and Ella Boh, the LP's twelve tracks showcase the edgier and darker sound Abdul's been cultivating over the last four years. She purposely brings together songs that fit within the same sonic world as the project itself - a slow, hypnotic pulse with heavy drums and an eerie, spacious atmosphere - as she builds out an identity that feels distinctly her own.

THE VOID marks the latest evolution for an artist whose career began almost entirely by accident. Growing up Abdul was a self-described Tumblr fangirl, immersed in the music of The 1975, Lana Del Rey, The Neighbourhood, Melanie Martinez and Arctic Monkeys, but never imagined herself becoming an artist. After high school, a close friend brought her into his studio and encouraged her to try writing a song.

The result was 2022's 'BABYDOLL,' Abdul's first-ever single. The song went viral on TikTok and quickly earned her a cult following, leading to a record deal, her first-ever live performance at Lollapalooza, two EPs and a tour with Nessa Barrett.

Four years after releasing a debut single she never expected anyone to hear, Abdul has grown into a more assured songwriter and artist, increasingly willing to confront her experiences head-on. She never had a plan for her future, finding herself spending too much time online and eventually partying hard in her early twenties. But music not only gave her a purpose but also an outlet to truly find herself.

Tracklist

1. DON'T KNOW ME

2. HOME

3. SEDUCTIVE

4. ENAMORED

5. TOUCH ME

6. THE VOID

7. NOBODY'S HERO

8. DOPESICK

9. FMTYLM

10. CHANGE

11. SORRY

12. HEAVEN

Photo Credit: Logan Rice | download high-res here









Photo Credit: Logan Rice | download high-res here

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