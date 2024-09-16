Janalynn Castelino to Release Pop Single 'Drama'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Janalynn Castelino's Spanish pop single 'Drama' is arriving this Friday, September 20th. The 25-year old versatile artist and doctor will be heard singing aloud "No Existe Drama" aiming at cutting out issues that arise from a personal sense of ego and it's unwanted dramatisation in relationships. The multilingual singer-songwriter took to social media on Sunday (September 15) to unveil the song's title followed by a short video shared to YouTube.

In August 2023, Janalynn released her Italian-folk single "Bella Ci Dormi", celebrating cultural influences in music. She's accrued a viewership of millions across her repertoire, owing to her undeniable artistic versatility and characteristic vocal powerhouse.

With the release of 'Drama', her debut in the Spanish language, Janalynn intends to design the focus on dramatic complexities arising emotionally in one's amorous entanglement. She is exploring a new genre with this song which aims to embody all things drama-extravagance, not just musically but also lyrically.

