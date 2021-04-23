Janalynn Castelino Drops New Cover Single 'Diamonds'

Multi-talented versatile singer-songwriter and doctor, Janalynn Castelino has released her new cover single 'Diamonds' today. The original track featuring Rihanna that was released back in 2012 has been recreated with a blend of R&B and pop ballad. Janalynn delivers her deep and vibrant textured vocals to this masterpiece infused with emotional depth.

The audio was recorded during lockdown and the rendition is highly anticipated by her fans. The single is available to stream and download on all music platforms worldwide.

Listen below!

Diamonds - Janalynn Castelino

The multilingual vocalist is all set to release her EP in October. The month will undoubtedly be filled with high notes for her listeners. "I had the blue print ready. Along with my Team, I was all set to execute our venture but we were unfortunately struck down by the lockdown restrictions. The 'Diamonds' rendition will serve as a fulcrum to bridge the gap until my EP is on the floor". She hopes that the cover single will keep her followers engaged while she's working on the post production phase of her upcoming project.

The singer got her widespread recognition with her love ballad rendition of Sam Smith's "Fire On Fire" and "Binte Dil". The former music video trended at #2 in Lebanon while the latter featured on the YouTube Music Charts in countries like Dubai, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Turkey besides going viral all over India, garnering a massive 22 Million viewership on YouTube. She had the kind of success most singers rarely afforded.

Stunning listeners with her emotional candour, Janalynn started singing at the age of 5. "Music has always been an integral part of my life since childhood" she said in a recent interview with the American Songwriter Podcast Network. She has since grown as a musician venturing into song writing. That's not all, she also completed her academic training as a doctor earlier this year, proving she's more than arrived to wholly take up the music scene.