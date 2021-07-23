James Blake Announces Fall 2021 'Friends That Break Your Heart' Tour

Produced by Live Nation, the 15 city tour will kick off on September 16th in San Diego at The Observatory North Park making stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and more before wrapping up in Atlanta's Tabernacle on October 15th.

GRAMMY® Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer James Blake has announced his new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, due out September 10, 2021 - Available for pre-order HERE, via Republic Records. Blake joined Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 for "Hottest Record in the World" to premiere the album's first single, "Say What You Will". The single was accompanied by the release of the official music video starring Finneas alongside James Blake - Watch HERE.

Fan Presale: Fans can sign up now at JamesBlake.lnk.to/tour for early access to tickets. Registrations end Monday, July 26th, at 9:45am local time. Presale begins Monday, July 26th at 10am local time and ends Thursday July 29th at 10pm local time.

Public On Sale: Friday, July 30th at 10am local time on JamesBlake.lnk.to/tour.

A limited number of VIP ticket packages will be available starting Monday, July 26 at 10am local. Premium tickets, exclusive merchandise & more.

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, September 16, 2021 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Sunday, September 19, 2021 - San Francisco, CA - Greek Theatre*

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 25, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl*

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

Thursday, September 30, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - The State Theatre

Saturday, October 2, 2021 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Auditorium

Sunday, October 3, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

Friday, October 8, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Saturday, October 9, 2021 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Friday, October 15, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

*Not a Live Nation Date