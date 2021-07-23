James Blake Announces Fall 2021 'Friends That Break Your Heart' Tour
Presale begins Monday, July 26th at 10am local time and ends Thursday July 29th at 10pm local time.
Produced by Live Nation, the 15 city tour will kick off on September 16th in San Diego at The Observatory North Park making stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and more before wrapping up in Atlanta's Tabernacle on October 15th.
GRAMMY® Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer James Blake has announced his new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, due out September 10, 2021 - Available for pre-order HERE, via Republic Records. Blake joined Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 for "Hottest Record in the World" to premiere the album's first single, "Say What You Will". The single was accompanied by the release of the official music video starring Finneas alongside James Blake - Watch HERE.
Fan Presale: Fans can sign up now at JamesBlake.lnk.to/tour for early access to tickets. Registrations end Monday, July 26th, at 9:45am local time. Presale begins Monday, July 26th at 10am local time and ends Thursday July 29th at 10pm local time.
Public On Sale: Friday, July 30th at 10am local time on JamesBlake.lnk.to/tour.
A limited number of VIP ticket packages will be available starting Monday, July 26 at 10am local. Premium tickets, exclusive merchandise & more.
TOUR DATES:
Thursday, September 16, 2021 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
Sunday, September 19, 2021 - San Francisco, CA - Greek Theatre*
Tuesday, September 21, 2021 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Saturday, September 25, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl*
Tuesday, September 28, 2021 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore
Thursday, September 30, 2021 - Minneapolis, MN - The State Theatre
Saturday, October 2, 2021 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Auditorium
Sunday, October 3, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
Wednesday, October 6, 2021 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
Friday, October 8, 2021 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Saturday, October 9, 2021 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Tuesday, October 12, 2021 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Wednesday, October 13, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
Friday, October 15, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
*Not a Live Nation Date