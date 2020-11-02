Jam In The Van Announces November Lineup for Speakeasy Sessions

One of the most respected and influential music channels in the world.

Jam In The Van, one of the most respected and influential music channels in the world, has announced the November lineup for the Speakeasy Sessions, their newly-launched live event series. Speakeasy Sessions feature full music and comedy sets in front of a limited audience from an outdoor location on the westside of Los Angeles providing fans and livestream viewers a unique and intimate experience. The eclectic musical lineup for November includes Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation (electronic), Heartless Bastards Trio Set (alternative), The Brothers Comatose (bluegrass), Tre Burt (folk) and The Undercover Dream Lovers (psychedelic indie rock). The month will also be filled with lots of laughs from comics including Iliza Schlesinger, Ali Macosfky, Brandon Wardell, and Mark Hayes along with their many friends. See below for dates and visit www.jaminthevan.com for more info and new event additions.

Jam In The Van has partnered with new music platform SoundSurf to offer HD multi-camera pay-per-view livestreams for $10 each showing. Fans can also subscribe to the Jam In The Van channel on SoundSurf for $4.99 per month to gain access to all of their livestreams; PRESS HERE to purchase. Those in the Los Angeles area are also invited to purchase a ticket to be a part of the audience. VIP guests attending in person, adhering to social distance and local health guidelines, will have a selection of drinks available as well as food from local eatery Upper West. PRESS HERE to purchase a ticket for one of the Speakeasy Music Sessions and PRESS HERE for the Speakeasy Comedy Sessions. Each comedy night will feature an early and late show and exclusive merchandise will also be available for each event.

Since its launch in September, the Speakeasy Sessions have featured live music from artists such as Vintage Trouble, Run River North, Dustbowl Revival, Guapdad 4000, Pokey LaFarge and Suzanne Santo as well as a variety of comics; PRESS HERE to watch a recap.

Functioning as a robust content studio, video production house, and live event production team, Jam In The Van, co-founded by Dave Bell and Jake Cotler, is the world's first, and only, solar-powered mobile recording studio. Since their formation in 2011, the Los Angeles-based company's focus has been on changing the way artists share their music, fans interact with and discover their favorite artists, and brands tell their stories. Initially launched as a backyard project inspired by a love of music festivals, JITV has since turned into a full-blown business venture, filming over 1,000 bands in remote locations across the United States including events at South By Southwest, Coachella, Bonnaroo, Americanafest, Life Is Beautiful and Telluride Blues & Brews. With new, free sessions every weekday on YouTube and social channels, Jam In The Van, which receives over 2 million views on YouTube each month, is one of the leading tastemakers when it comes to music discovery.

Jam In The Van's Speakeasy Sessions November Events

Saturday, November 7 - The Brothers Comatose

Sunday, November 8 - An Autumnal Evening with Brandon Wardell and Friends

Thursday, November 12 - Ali Mac and Friends

Friday, November 13 - Laugh On with Mark Hayes and Friends

Saturday, November 14 - Iliza Schlesinger

Tuesday, November 17 - Heartless Bastards Trio Set

Thursday, November 19 - Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation

Friday, November 20 - Tre Burt

Saturday, November 21 - The Undercover Dream Lovers

Jam In The Van's Speakeasy Sessions is sponsored by: Audio-Technica Microphones, Sierra Nevada, Artet, Castoro Wines, Devil's River Whiskey, Dulce Vida Tequila, Orange Amps, Wyld Canna, QSC, Aqua Hydrate, Stone Road Cannabis, Kill Cliff, Suja Pressed Juice, Topo Chico, New Wave Soda, 88.5 FM, Summum Vodka and Yeti Coolers.

View More Music Stories Related Articles