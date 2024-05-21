JakoJako Shares New Track Modus,' EP to Release in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Berlin based modular synthesist and DJ JakoJako, aka Sibel Koçer, has shared the first track from her new four-track Segmente EP for NovaMute, set for release on July 26, 2024.

Koçer’s passion for electronics began with an urge to play with sound, and a desire to learn more about the world of modular systems and patch cables. Her meticulous studies soon progressed into performing regular live sets in Berlin, a Berghain Residency and a position at Berlin electronic music institution, SchneidersLaden.

In recent years, her success as a performer has grown steadily, and she has also been involved in several motion sensor dance projects with dancers at Superbooth and Kraftwerk Berlin, has performed at the Royal Albert Hall with Bonobo, and at the Barbican in London with an improvised “Circle Of Live” performance that featured dance and a specially commissioned art installation.

JakoJako’s unmissable live performance has fed directly into the new EP, all four tracks originated in her live show, giving the EP a propulsive urgency imbued with her distinct take, described by RA as “fragile techno written in the key of wonder”.

The new EP follows the Verve EP, her debut for Mute, a full length album, Metamorphose (2022, Bigamo) and her collaboration with Rødhåd, In Vere (2022, WSNWG), both of which came hot on the heels of two blistering remixes for Mute, New Order’s "Be A Rebel" and Martin Gore’s "Vervet."

Track listing:

1. Modus

2. Flux

3. Afterglow

4. Introspektion

Photo credit: Marco Krueger



Comments