Jake Miller Teams Up with MILES on 'JUMPIN'

Listen to the new single below!

Singer, songwriter, and record producer Jake Miller has teamed up with rapper MILES for his latest earworm. The hitmaker has released "JUMPIN" available now on all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.



The upbeat pop record was co-written by Miller and MILES alongside Devin Kennedy who also produced the record. "JUMPIN" follows Miller's recent releases including "RESET," "ROSS AND RACHEL," "BLAME IT ON YOU" and "SAVED ME," which are all set to be included on his forthcoming album.

Listen below!

Jake Miller is a Miami-raised and Los Angeles-based recording artist, songwriter, and producer who takes matters into his own hands. Not only does he craft all of his own beats and lyrics, but the multi-instrumentalist also plays guitar and piano. His approach adds a tactile touch and heartfelt honesty to soulful pop melodies augmented by trap drum beats and 808s.



Over the course of his promising career, Miller has amassed a diehard following dubbed "The Millertary," clocked 275 million cumulative streams, shared the stage with the likes of Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Fifth Harmony, embarked on 8 headlining nationwide tours, and has garnered the endorsement of People Magazine, Billboard, MTV, Teen VOGUE, Forbes, and Cosmopolitan along the way.



In 2019, he issued BASED ON A TRUE STORY, his 6-song comeback EP that he wrote and produced exclusively in his bedroom, which has gone on to clock 15 million U.S. streams to date and yielded the Billboard Top 40-charting hit single "WAIT FOR YOU," which he performed on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

Heading into 2020, Miller has redefined his sound by working with notable producers and songwriters to establish a new wave of "pop-trap" music his fans wouldn't normally expect from him. Beginning with the fiery "SAVED ME," bouncy follow up "BLAME IT ON YOU," the Friends-inspired love song "ROSS AND RACHEL," EDM banger "RESET,' and the upbeat "JUMPIN" collab with MILES, all of these new songs are Jake's proudest to date as they perfectly represent his mindset going into this next chapter of his multifaceted career.



Gearing up for the release of this new album, Jake has taken TikTok by storm where he's accumulated more than 780K followers, 50 million views, and 8.8 million likes on the platform as well as national press coverage in PEOPLE, Entertainment Tonight, GRAMMY.com, and Yahoo! in support of his viral "Quarantunes."

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Zack Caspary

View More Music Stories Related Articles