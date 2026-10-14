Jake Bugg Releases 'Day By Day' From Upcoming Album ALAMO

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Jake Bugg has released the pensive new track 'Day By Day,' off his forthcoming album Alamo (out November 13 on Thirty Tigers). Older, wiser and with a new-found perspective, this new set of songs are the most open and personal of his celebrated career.

Centered around Bugg's masterful acoustic fingerpicking, 'Day By Day' is a reflective meditation on perseverance, uncertainty, and the struggle to navigate life's pressures while trying to make sense of the world. Despite the challenges, the central message is one of endurance and acceptance, embracing both the good and the bad, while continuing to move forward.

Alamo is Bugg's seventh studio album and his first as an independent artist after spending his career on major labels. The timing could not have lined up better at this transformative period for Bugg, both personally and professionally. On the musical side, the 11-song set finds the artist reconnecting with the roots, blues, rock and folk-driven influences of his earliest work. Alamo re-introduces an artist with more life behind him, and considerably more to share.

Alamo was produced by a multi-grammy winning duo of producers Jimmy Hogarth (Anohni, Amy Winehouse, Paolo Nutini) and Steve McKewan (Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Eminem).

Bugg became an international sensation as a teenager with his 2012 self-titled debut, a triple-platinum, No. 1 album in the UK that established him as one of the most remarkable young voices in British music. From 2013-2016 he made a significant impression on American audiences as well with his music, including numerous television appearances and extensive touring, while performing on major stages.

After nearly 15 years of dominating the UK and European charts and highlighting festivals all over, Jake Bugg is primed to re-connect with US audiences. His first single 'Never Can Tell' is already receiving significant airplay at AAA and Americana radio.

Alamo is a testament to Jake Bugg's matured craft as a songwriter and an open-hearted revelation of his journey. The album represents a willingness to let listeners see the person behind the music.

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