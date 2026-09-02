Jake Bugg to Release New Album ALAMO on Thirty Tigers

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Acclaimed UK singer, songwriter, guitarist Jake Bugg returns on November 13th with his seventh studio album, Alamo. Now an independent artist on Thirty Tigers, Bugg is off a major label for the first time and the timing could not have lined up more perfectly at this transformative period. The 11-song collection finds Bugg reconnecting with the roots, blues, rock and folk-driven influence of his earliest work, while re-introducing an artist with more life behind him, and considerably more to share, on his most personal and revealing work to date.

Rollicking new single 'Never Can Tell' addresses the challenges of knowing who to trust and learning to rely on his instincts, after years of having to remain alert to the people around him.

Alamo is something Bugg felt deeply compelled to create. 'After all the years of touring and making records, it just felt like the right time to look inward. The last couple of years have been tough for me, and I've had a lot of struggles. I'm trying to navigate those and figure out where they stem from,' Bugg says. 'Alamo was only going to work if I was going to be honest and be as vulnerable as possible. I've always had a lot of defences and barriers around me. I thought it was time to bring those down.'

The process was cathartic and begun his path to healing. After years of writing songs that connected with audiences around the world, Alamo represents his new willingness to let listeners see the person behind them.

On the tender and yearning opener, 'When The Night,' Bugg establishes the album's emotional terrain, wrestling with isolation and the desire to escape one's own thoughts as he pines, 'When the night comes through my door, when the shadows fall to the floor. I find myself wishing I was someone else.' The title-track sees him navigate the pains of being in a relationship that's crumbling around him and opens wounds that had been pushed down, while the poignant 'Cloud In The Sky' is Bugg at his most open, untangling ghosts from the past.

Alamo was produced by a multi-grammy winning duo of producers Jimmy Hogarth (Anohni, Amy Winehouse, Paolo Nutini) and Steve McKewan (Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Eminem).

Bugg became an international sensation as a teenager with his 2012 self-titled debut, a triple-platinum, No. 1 album in the UK that established him as one of the most remarkable young voices in British music. From 2013-2016 he had made a significant impression on American audiences as well with his music, numerous television appearances, extensive touring while performing on major stages.

After nearly 15 years of dominating the UK and European charts and highlighting festivals all over, Jake Bugg is primed to re-connect with US audiences. Now 32, he is older, wiser and Alamo is a testament to his matured craft as a songwriter and an open-hearted revelation of his journey. A journey he is ready to share.

Bugg will return to the US in September to appear at AmericanaFest in Nashville as the headliner at Musicians Corner in Centennial Park on September 18th. A full US tour is being planned for early 2027.

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