Jagwar Twin Releases 'tomorrow [ANGLE OF ETERNITY]' Single Feat. lovelytheband

Following his single “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)” and his European arena tour with Thirty Seconds To Mars, alt-pop sensation Jagwar Twin has teamed up with longtime friends lovelytheband for the release of his new single “tomorrow [ANGLE OF ETERNITY]” via Big Loud Rock. Reminding us to come together as sharing experiences with the people we walk through life with also helps us to understand ourselves, “tomorrow [ANGLE OF ETERNITY]” is an anthem about living in the moment which explodes with driving guitars and a propulsive drum pattern.

“I’ve been friends with Mitchy for many years,” shares Jagwar Twin on working with lovelytheband. “We grew up around the same music scene and Mitchy played me the original demo of ‘Broken’ and the first lovelytheband songs in my garage. Mitchy has always been an incredible songwriter and the whole band is so talented. It was such a pleasure to be able to do something together.”

Following the successful European run, Jagwar Twin is gearing up to bring his acclaimed live show to select cities in North America as official support for Thirty Seconds To Mars on their Seasons World Tour. PRESS HERE for tickets and please visit jagwartwin.com for tour info. Full routing below.

Spending twelve weeks in the Top 40 at terrestrial radio, “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)” recently took the internet by storm after rocketing to nearly 200 million streams and over 9 billion views on YouTube shorts. Marking the beginning of a momentous year ahead, “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)” climbed charts around the world including TikTok’s Viral 50 Chart and Global Spotify Viral 50 charts, Billboard’s Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts, and Vevo’s Top 10 Alternative Videos Chart where the official music video hit #1. Directed by Ukrainian creator Ganna Bogdan and featuring Jagwar Twin as the ringleader of his own surreal circus, the cinematic video for “Bad Feeling (Oompa Loompa)” playfully distorts the boundaries of reality to dares listeners to trust their own intuition. PRESS HERE to watch the official music video and PRESS HERE to listen to the live, acoustic version where Jagwar Twin and his fans join voices during an intimate performance.

The alter-ego of singer, songwriter, producer, and storyteller Roy English, Jagwar Twin boldly holds up a mirror to reflect humanity to the listener with his unique style of garage-rock guitars, grimy breakbeats, and vivid poetry combined with an electro-pop flourish and soulful R&B. In his search for equilibrium, Jagwar Twin exists to find spirit in our shared humanity, venturing forward with encouragement to others to do the same work, while emphasizing what unites us.

JAGWAR TWIN 2024 TOUR DATES

*Support for Thirty Seconds To Mars on the Seasons World Tour

July 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom*

July 20 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall*

July 21 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater*

July 23 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater*

Photo credit: Ryan Flemming

