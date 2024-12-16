Jada Kingdom Taps Dexta Daps for New Song 'Ready'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Critically-acclaimed, Jamaica-born singer/songwriter Jada Kingdom releases her latest song, "Ready," a captivating blend of modern Dancehall and R&B, featuring legendary Dancehall artist Dexta Daps.

Kingdom's creative output is a testament to her storytelling prowess, a quality that has captivated Reggae/Dancehall/R&B tastemakers alike. "Ready" is an immersive sonic experience that beckons fans and newcomers to a captivating collaboration by Jamaica's finest— a ballad that exudes excellence from the start.

The new song arrives after the self-proclaimed TWINKLE made her return with "Somebody Else." Tidal currently highlights the track via the Real Love: Best New R&B playlist as Billboard proclaimed the track as a "must hear track" and "a characteristically seductive kiss-off, [that] finds Twinkle purring her way through an R&B-infused track that balances vulnerability with strength sourced from introspection." Revered outlet Earmilk raved "from the sultry vocal runs, unapologetic lyrics and a thumping soundscape that fuses ethereal strings and pads with a classic drum arrangement, Jada Kingdom delivers a soul-stirring performance ripe with warm vocal runs, layered melodies and authentic lyrics that evoke honesty" as other outlets such as GRM Daily, VIBE and more followed suite with praise.

As she readies the release of her forthcoming project, Jada wraps another year of accolades and achievements— from sold-out shows across the globe to amassing streams and listeners within the multi-millions. The anticipation for a successful 2025 for bad gyal Jada Kingdom is palpable.

ABOUT JADA KINGDOM:

For as much as Jada Kingdom twists together dancehall, R&B, pop, and jazz, the Jamaica-born songwriter also merges moments of introspection, seduction, and empowerment. Born and raised in 7 Mile Bull Bay (Gold Shore Lane) on the east side of Kingston, Jamaica, she resided in a two-bedroom home with her mother, brother, and sister—sharing a bed with her siblings. Despite "growing up in a really rough and dark place," Jada wrote poems at only eight years old and was inspired musically by the likes of Nina Simone, Diana King, Sade, Minnie Ripperton, and Amy Winehouse. In 2017, she dropped her debut single, "Love Situations." By the end of the next year, she popped off internationally with "Banana" and the "Banana REMIX Challenge," which has now amassed 5 million Spotify streams and 9.4 million YouTube views. To date, she's served up two projects, the mixtape E-Syde Queen (The Twinkle Playlist) #Snacksize (2020) and New Motion (2022), which spawned one of her most daring song releases "GPP" — a track that stretches the boundaries of balladry with a Doo-Wop rhythm & blues feel and sensational island flavor. After amassing 50 million-plus streams and views, collaborating with everyone from John Legend, Popcaan and Vybz Kartel to Davido, Skillibeng, and Aluna and earning acclaim from The FADER, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, and more.

Photo Credit: Felicia Abban

